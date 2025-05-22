President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. sda

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan does not want to run for president again. After more than 20 years in power, he does not want to seek another term in office.

Lea Oetiker

At the beginning of March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the local elections on March 31 would be his "last election". This was the first time he addressed the end of his term in office.

Now the Directorate of the Presidential Office of the Republic of Turkey announced on X: "We do not want the new constitution for ourselves, but for our country. I have no interest in being re-elected or running for office again. With the authority that the law gives me, these elections will be my last elections."

Cumhurbaşkanımız Erdoğan:



"Yeni anayasayı kendimiz için değil, ülkemiz için istiyoruz. Benim tekrar seçilme veya tekrar aday olma gibi bir derdim yok." — T.C. İletişim Başkanlığı (@iletisim) May 22, 2025

Erdoğan has ruled Turkey for 20 years, first as prime minister and since 2014 as president. His current term of office ends in 2028.

The withdrawal is presumably due to the difficult political situation in Turkey. Recently, there have been repeated major protests against President Erdoğan's government. Especially after the mayor of Istanbul and opposition politician Ekrem Imamoğlu was arrested, there were many demonstrations.