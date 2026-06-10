Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also views Israel’s actions in the region as a threat to Turkey.

Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and Syria have reached a scale that also threatens Turkey, Erdogan said in Ankara before his Islamist-conservative ruling party, the AKP.

Erdogan also accused Israel of pursuing destabilizing policies throughout the region, including the eastern Mediterranean.

Relations between Turkey and Israel strained

Erdogan has sharply criticized Israel, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in particular, in the past. Relations between the two countries are considered strained.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to carry out daily attacks in Lebanon. The destruction is particularly severe in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military is also continuing ground operations in Syria, particularly in the south of the country near the border with the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel justifies its actions as part of the fight against Iran-backed Hezbollah and other groups it deems a threat.

Netanyahu Criticizes Erdogan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Erdogan was “the last person who could lecture the State of Israel on morality.” He supports Hamas, oppresses his own people, and imprisons political rivals. Israel will “continue to take decisive action against Iran and its allies, who threaten the Middle East and the entire world.”