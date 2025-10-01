A large fire with explosions broke out in a residential area of Munich. KEYSTONE

Police are investigating after a fire with explosions and the discovery of booby traps in Munich. A second fatality was discovered. The Oktoberfest has now reopened. All the news in the ticker.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a major fire with explosions in a residential area of Munich, in which booby traps were discovered and one person was killed.

The police are investigating possible links to the Oktoberfest and kept the festival grounds on the Theresienwiese closed for the time being.

The affected area was evacuated while investigations into the circumstances are ongoing. Show more

He blew up his parents' house and threatened Munich's Oktoberfest with a "bombing experience": In Munich, a 57-year-old man paralyzed parts of the city and especially the Oktoberfest for many hours on Wednesday in an escalated family dispute. The suspect committed suicide, presumably killing his 90-year-old father and injuring his mother and daughter.

The suspect is said to have posted a letter to his parents' neighbors in which he threatened visitors to the world's largest folk festival with a "bombing experience at the Wiesn". The city and police took this threat seriously, with the result that the Oktoberfest was not allowed to open at 10.00 a.m. on Wednesday as usual. Only after a search of the entire Theresienwiese with the use of sniffer dogs was the Oktoberfest allowed to open at 5.30 pm.

Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) justified the rigorous action taken by the authorities and Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD). "If someone has already blown up their own parents' house, then that's a situation where you can clearly see that you have to take it seriously." In the end, however, the Wiesn was only verbally threatened. It can now be said with a clear conscience that the Oktoberfest is clean and can be celebrated again.

Booby traps found in parents' house

The situation was confusing for many hours. The police and fire department were called to the house in Lerchenau on the northern outskirts of Munich at around 4.45 am. Shots and explosions were reported. According to the fire department, two burning cars and a burning van could already be seen on the approach. The house affected by the fire was fully engulfed in flames.

On arrival, the police discovered the 81-year-old mother of the suspect with a gunshot wound to the arm and she was taken to hospital. The 21-year-old daughter was in the burning house, she was rescued by police officers and was slightly injured. The suspect was discovered from a police helicopter. He fled in the direction of nearby Lake Lerchenau. Before he could be arrested, he shot himself, said Munich police chief Thomas Hampel.

The Munich Oktoberfest was allowed to reopen on Wednesday evening after a bomb threat. Armin Weigel/dpa

His parents' house was booby-trapped. The house could not be entered until late Wednesday afternoon. As Hampel said, however, a body was discovered during an inspection on the upper floor. It was probably the missing 90-year-old father of the suspect.

According to the fire department, the firefighting operation had to be interrupted because the danger posed by booby traps set by the man was too great. There were also suspected explosive devices in a rucksack next to the dead suspect, as well as on the property. The police deployed defusers.

The background to the escalation was apparently a dispute between the 57-year-old man registered in Starnberg about the paternity of his daughter. In a petition to the Bavarian state parliament, the man had accused the institute that had confirmed his daughter's paternity of bribery, said Herrmann. This was the only entry the authorities had on the man.

Threat was directed against Oktoberfest

The suspect apparently did not want to accept the situation. Herrmann said that there was no evidence of any other radical attitude on the part of the man. Even if it seemed incomprehensible, it was apparently only about these internal family matters.

The massive police operation with around 500 officers, a closed school and an official danger warning spread via cell phones caused considerable uncertainty in Munich in the meantime. Lord Mayor Reiter tried to reassure parts of the population of the Bavarian capital, who were unsettled by an official threat disseminated by the authorities. "The threat is directed exclusively against the Oktoberfest", he said in a video posted on Instagram.

Reiter justified the non-opening of the Oktoberfest with caution - safety first. If the weather had been sunny on Wednesday, well over a hundred thousand people would probably have attended Oktoberfest. Hundreds of people crowded onto the site when it opened late on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the Oktoberfest grounds would normally have been crowded with many thousands of people and there would have been significant crowding. However, the Oktoberfest webcams showed only moderate attendance shortly after opening.

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

6.04 pm Suspect inconspicuous so far, another dead person in the building At a media conference, a press spokesman announced that the perpetrator had so far been a blank slate. It is assumed that the crime was triggered by a family dispute. He set fire to the house, planted booby traps and left threats against the Oktoberfest. The 57-year-old then took his own life. The 21-year-old daughter, who was slightly injured, was on the upper floor, while the 81-year-old mother, who was moderately injured, was in the garden. Drone footage suggests that there is another dead person in the building. The police assume that the 57-year-old set fire to the house in a dispute with his family. According to Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, he is said to have questioned the paternity of his daughter and even submitted a petition to the Bavarian state parliament in this regard. Joachim Herrmann, Bavarian Minister of the Interior, and Thomas Hampel, Chief of Police of Munich, hold a media conference on the large-scale police operation in the Bavarian capital. KEYSTONE/DPA/Regina Wank

4.46 pm Oktoberfest: Innkeepers offer to rebook after closure After the Munich Oktoberfest was closed for hours, landlords are offering rebookings. "Lunch reservations can be rebooked for the coming days, depending on availability," said restaurant spokespeople Peter Inselkammer and Christian Schottenhamel. "For now, it is important that the tents can be reopened within such a short time so that guests can be served again." According to Inselkammer and Schottenhamel, anyone wishing to rebook should contact the respective tent's festival office. Numerous visitors enter the Oktoberfest grounds after admission. Christof Rührmair/dpa

3.37 p.m. Oktoberfest reopens at 5.30 pm According to the newspaper "Bild", the Oktoberfest grounds are to open their doors today after all. As "Focus" reports, the opening is planned for 5.30 pm. This has also been confirmed by the police: 9. Lageupdate



Die polizeilichen Maßnahmen auf der Theresienwiese sind abgeschlossen.

Die Gefahrensituation hat sich nicht bestätigt.



Das Oktoberfest öffnet um 17:30 Uhr. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) October 1, 2025 The Volksfest was thoroughly searched beforehand. Officers from the Bavarian police and the federal police as well as 30 sniffer dogs were deployed.

3.28 p.m. Mother and daughter of the suspect injured According to the Bavarian police, the suspect is a German citizen residing in Starnberg. The 57-year-old had neither a weapons nor an explosives permit. According to current information, he took his own life near the Lerchenauer See. According to current information, an explosive device was discovered in the rucksack he was carrying, which must first be defused by specialists. Two other people were also injured in the course of the crime: the 81-year-old mother of the suspect, a German national, and his 21-year-old daughter, who has German and Brazilian citizenship. Both live in Munich and are currently receiving medical treatment in hospital.

3.21 p.m. Police find suspicious object near fire in Munich A suspicious object has been discovered during forensics work on burnt-out cars in Munich. A police spokesman did not say what kind of object it was. The cars are located in the vicinity of the residential building in Munich where a fire broke out in the morning and explosions were heard. Investigators see a connection to the fire. A suspicious object was found near a burnt car. Roland Freund/dpa The police spoke of booby traps in the house that were to be defused. The area around the building had been cordoned off within a radius of 200 meters, and some houses had also been evacuated. The suspicious object was discovered on a nearby street, a police spokesman said. Three burnt-out vehicles were also discovered in the vicinity of the building - a van and two cars. According to the information provided, the suspicious object was then discovered when forensics were carried out on the two cars.

2.18 p.m. Family dispute as motive The police are currently assuming that the large fire with explosions in Munich had a private background. "Our findings are very clear that we are investigating a family dispute," said a spokesperson. The authorities are therefore currently ruling out a political motive. However, they are still open to any findings in this direction. A German from Starnberg, who according to police was discovered at a nearby lake and has since died, is considered a suspect.

1.55 p.m. Police warn against false information, speak of "free riders" The events in Munich have been politically exploited on the short message service X (formerly Twitter) since the early hours of the morning. In addition, several pieces of false information and manipulated images are circulating that allegedly show explosions near the Oktoberfest. The Munich police have already responded to several of these posts that deliberately spread disinformation. An AI-generated fake image shows alleged explosions at a scene reminiscent of the Oktoberfest. The red crosses were inserted by blue News. Screenshot At 13:37, it also published a further statement on the claim that it was investigating Antifa. This came about because the police - as usual after unclear events - had stated that they were investigating "in all directions". Now it has clarified: "According to the current state of the investigation, the post on Indymedia is a free rider. The suspect has no connection to Antifa. There are no indications that there is a danger in other places in Munich."

1.47 pm Two injured in hospital The Munich police announced new findings on the fire case at midday. According to this, the deceased person could be connected to the fire; internally, he is classified as a suspect, writes the "Merkur". Two residents suffered injuries in the fire. A "suspicious object" was also discovered near the building, which is why several properties on Dahlienstrasse were evacuated as a precaution. Meanwhile, media investigations have revealed that the burnt-out red car presumably belonged to the deceased, who used it for his work as an all-purpose handyman.

1.24 p.m. Police statement at midday

1.03 p.m. A great deal of unverified information Several allegations are currently circulating in connection with the events in Munich which, according to the current state of knowledge, are not confirmed. The police emphasized in a statement at midday that the investigators are assuming an "unspecific threat situation". The Oktoberfest is also affected - but there has been no specific threat to the festival so far. This also applies - as of 1 p.m. - to a message on the left-wing extremist platform "Indymedia". It claims a political background for the early morning explosion in the north of Munich. The police have corrected reports that suggested investigations against "Antifa". KEYSTONE However, the police currently assume that the dead man found is the alleged perpetrator. A police spokesman is quoted by Bild as saying: "As always, we are investigating in all directions, but we are assuming a family context. We are not investigating in the direction of Antifa." Tabloid media such as "Bild" and "Focus" also report possible "inheritance disputes with his family" as the background. This information is also unconfirmed so far and cannot currently be regarded as a confirmed motive for the crime.

12.49 p.m. What is known so far blue News is continuously reporting on the situation in Munich in the news ticker as events unfold. The following is certain so far: Police have discovered several booby traps in a residential building in the Lerchenau district following a fire. Earlier, a van had gone up in flames and a seriously injured person was found near the Lerchenau lake, who later died. There was an explosion in Munich on Wednesday morning. KEYSTONE As things stand, the suspect is believed to be the perpetrator. The area was cordoned off extensively and residents and a school had to be evacuated. Special forces are being deployed as it is assumed that the arson was deliberate. A possible connection with the Oktoberfest is being investigated. There is a confirmed bomb threat against the festival, which is why Mayor Dieter Reiter ordered the area to be closed until at least 5 pm. The police are searching the area and have also asked employees to leave. It is not yet clear whether the events in Lerchenau and the threat against the Oktoberfest are directly connected. An anonymous post published on the Internet in which an extreme left-wing group claims responsibility for the incidents is not verified. Show more

Following a fire and the discovery of booby traps in a house in the north of Munich, the police are investigating connections with the Oktoberfest. The festival will initially remain closed until 5 pm

There is a "verified explosives threat" against the Oktoberfest. This was announced by Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) at the plenary session of the city council on Wednesday morning. "We cannot take the risk of opening the Oktoberfest", he said. In any case, the festival grounds will remain closed until at least 5 pm.

The closure is in connection with the explosion this morning in Lerchenau. There is "a letter from the perpetrator from this morning", says Reiter.

The festival grounds are currently being searched, as the Munich police announced on X. Wiesn employees have also been asked to leave the area.

5. Lageupdate



In den zufahrtsbeschränkten Bereichen um das Festgelände finden derzeit Absuchmaßnahmen statt.



Auf der Wiesn arbeitende Personen werden aufgefordert, das Festgelände zu verlassen. Ihnen steht ein zugewiesener Bereich zur Verfügung. Weitere Schutzmaßnahmen folgen. https://t.co/lZpvrHUCDx — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) October 1, 2025

"Possible connections with other locations in Munich are being investigated, including the Theresienwiese", the police announced on X. "For this reason, the opening of the festival grounds has been delayed."

Burnt van allegedly belongs to the perpetrator

A fire and the sound of an explosion had previously triggered a large-scale operation. A completely burnt-out van was found in a residential area of Munich - and a dying person by a nearby lake.

An emergency call was received at 4.40 a.m. Residents in the Lerchenau district in the north of the capital of the southern German state of Bavaria heard explosive noises or gunshots and saw the flames.

According to police, the injured person died in the morning. The police wrote on X that the injured person could be connected to the events surrounding the burning house. Booby traps were reportedly found in the house, which, according to initial findings, was deliberately set on fire.

According to information from "Focus", the burned van in front of the crime scene in the north of Munich belongs to the perpetrator. The car has a Starnberg license plate.

"Then there was a fire"

"Woke up at around five o'clock because it rattled a few times," said a local resident. "Got up, looked, and then there was a fire." Another resident reported an acrid cloud of smoke and the smell of burning could be heard from afar. The smoke could still be seen from afar hours later.

"Everything is being evacuated, the whole street," said one woman. The police cordoned off a large area and traffic was backed up. According to a report in "Bild", a man is said to have planted explosives in his parents' house and then taken his own life, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Dead man is a suspect

Heavily armed emergency services were out and about in the normally very quiet neighborhood on the outskirts of Munich. The police ordered an evacuation radius of 200 meters around the burning building to be cleared by residents. A secondary school was also closed. According to a spokesperson, the fire department was on site with around 100 men.

The deceased was found at Lake Lerchenau, a popular destination for walkers in the fall. The lake is a good ten to fifteen minutes' walk from the burning house. At first it was not known whether it was a man or a woman. The nature of the injuries was also uncertain.

Investigators currently assume that the dead man is the suspect, according to Focus. "We can't get to him. There are special forces on duty who are responsible for defusing the bomb," says a police spokesman. He also had a suspicious rucksack with him.

As the newspaper "Bild" reports, a special task force has stormed the perpetrator's apartment in Starnberg.

Anonymous post claims Antifa responsibility

The police had previously investigated a connection with Antifa. A text was posted on the indymedia.org website early in the morning with the title "Antifa means attack".

It read: "In the early hours of the morning, we torched some luxury cars in the north of Munich and paid house calls. What's more, one fascist's morning walk didn't end particularly well."

The reference must be taken with a grain of salt: In principle, anyone can publish articles on Indymedia.org. There is no editorial review. The original article was no longer accessible shortly before midday; the website displayed the error message "Access denied" instead.