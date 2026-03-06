On Wednesday, US Marine veteran Brian McGinnis interrupted a session in the US Senate with an anti-war protest. The Capitol Police then took him away - his arm was broken in the process.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you US Marine veteran and Green Party candidate Brian McGinnis interrupted a Senate hearing in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

He protested with heckling against the war with Iran.

McGinnis was then led out of the chamber by Capitol police, with a Republican senator helping the officers.

Police say McGinnis is facing assault charges. Show more

On Wednesday, US Marine veteran and Green Party candidate Brian McGinnis interrupted a Senate hearing in Washington D.C. He protested and shouted at those present. He made his opinion against the war with Iran clear: "Nobody wants to fight for Israel."

The Capitol Police then escorted him out of the room. A Republican senator helped the authorities to lead him away. The arrestee's arm was broken in the process. Watch the video to see how the situation escalated.

According to the police, the Green Party candidate is now facing assault charges.

More videos from the department