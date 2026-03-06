  1. Residential Customers
Video shows protest Escalation in the US Senate - Army veteran is forcibly removed

Nicole Agostini

6.3.2026

On Wednesday, US Marine veteran Brian McGinnis interrupted a session in the US Senate with an anti-war protest. The Capitol Police then took him away - his arm was broken in the process.

06.03.2026, 09:29

06.03.2026, 09:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US Marine veteran and Green Party candidate Brian McGinnis interrupted a Senate hearing in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
  • He protested with heckling against the war with Iran.
  • McGinnis was then led out of the chamber by Capitol police, with a Republican senator helping the officers.
  • Police say McGinnis is facing assault charges.
On Wednesday, US Marine veteran and Green Party candidate Brian McGinnis interrupted a Senate hearing in Washington D.C. He protested and shouted at those present. He made his opinion against the war with Iran clear: "Nobody wants to fight for Israel."

The Capitol Police then escorted him out of the room. A Republican senator helped the authorities to lead him away. The arrestee's arm was broken in the process. Watch the video to see how the situation escalated.

According to the police, the Green Party candidate is now facing assault charges.

