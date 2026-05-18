The tiger had escaped from a private enclosure. dpa

An escaped tiger seriously injures a man near Leipzig. For Peta, the case shows once again how risky the private keeping of dangerous wild animals is. What the animal welfare organization now expects.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the escape of a tiger near Leipzig, Peta is calling for stricter laws on the keeping of dangerous wild animals in private hands.

A 73-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident and the tiger was later shot dead by the police.

Peta has been criticizing the conditions in the facility in question for years and speaks of unsafe enclosures and violations of animal welfare. Show more

Following the incident with the escaped tiger near Leipzig (Germany), the animal rights organization Peta has called for stricter rules for the keeping of dangerous wild animals. "In principle, the German government must finally act now," Peter Höfgen, Peta's wildlife expert, told the German Press Agency.

The incident shows once again that the keeping of dangerous wild animals in private hands or in mobile farms is not sufficiently safe. In several federal states, the private keeping of tigers or lions is still permitted. Peta therefore believes that legislation needs to be tightened.

On Sunday, a tiger escaped from a private enclosure in Schkeuditz near Leipzig. A 73-year-old man was seriously injured. The police later shot the animal in a garden area. According to the police, there was no longer any danger to the public. No other animals escaped.

Inadequate husbandry conditions according to Peta

In the Dölzig district of Schkeuditz, tiger trainer Carmen Zander keeps big cats in an industrial estate. The woman known as the "Tiger Queen" is said to still have eight tigers living with her.

The tamer did not initially respond to a dpa inquiry. "The animals should have been confiscated a long time ago", said Höfgen.

Tamer Carmen Zander keeps several big cats in the Free State of Saxony. Keystone

Peta has repeatedly pointed out what the organization considers to be inadequate husbandry conditions to the North Saxony Veterinary Office since 2019 - to no avail.

Höfgen spoke of too small and unsafe enclosures as well as violations of animal welfare. According to the organization, a sanctuary has been offering to take in the animals for some time.

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