Anyone wishing to fly to the United States in future will have to dig deeper into their pockets. Higher fees for ESTA and visas will make your stay more expensive even before departure. Picture: Keystone

The USA remains a dream destination for many Swiss travelers. But a stay in 2025 will be more expensive than ever. New entry fees, sharply increased prices for hotels, rental cars and everyday costs will make travel noticeably more expensive.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Instead of around 21 US dollars, ESTA costs will soon rise to around 40 dollars.

From fall 2025, a non-refundable fee of around 250 dollars will be due for many visas.

Flight, hotel and car rental costs will also add to the costs. Show more

Anyone wishing to travel to the USA from Switzerland will not need a visa, but can use the ESTA electronic entry form as before. From 2025, however, it will become significantly more expensive: instead of around 21 US dollars, it could soon cost up to 40 US dollars, affecting all travelers aged 18 and over.

This was decided by the US Congress as part of the new "One Big Beautiful Bill Act": a broad-based reform package focusing on border security, air traffic and migration. The increase is planned to cover increased security and administrative costs.

Brand USA, the official tourism promotion organization of the United States, is losing around 80 percent of its budget. From 100 to only 20 million US dollars annually.

According to tourism associations, both are a fatal signal to international guests: "A self-imposed punitive tariff on one of the most important US exports - international tourism," criticizes Geoff Freeman, President of the US Travel Association. With a view to major events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup or the 2028 Olympic Games, the cut is "a missed opportunity".

Visa Integrity Fee: new hurdle for visa applicants

Alongside the ESTA increase, the US government is introducing a new fee for travelers requiring a visa from 1 October 2025: the so-called "Visa Integrity Fee". This will amount to at least 250 US dollars (equivalent to around 200 Swiss francs) and will be charged in addition to existing visa fees.

Swiss nationals who require a regular visa for professional or family reasons (e.g. for study visits or longer visits) must also expect additional costs. A work visa now costs at least 455 US dollars instead of the previous 205 US dollars.

Although a refund of this new fee is theoretically possible, it is only possible if all visa conditions are met in full. In practice, experts say this is unlikely.

Tightening of migration and security policy

The new measures are part of a tightened migration and security policy that has been significantly expanded in recent years, particularly under Donald Trump's presidency.

Swiss nationals remain comparatively privileged, as they can continue to enter the USA visa-free with ESTA, simply at a much higher cost in future. Citizens from many other countries, on the other hand, will be faced with additional entry hurdles, visa limits or longer processing times.

According to travelnews.ch, international guests from countries requiring visas, such as India, China or South Africa, are particularly affected, including many students or families on a tight budget.

Rising prices for rental cars

Swiss travelers are not the only ones who have to dig deeper into their pockets when it comes to visa costs. Car rental prices, for example, have risen significantly: According to the North Dallas Gazette, renting a mid-range car such as a Toyota Camry for four days now costs over 670 US dollars.

And even with flights, the appearance of supposedly cheap tickets is deceptive. Many airlines advertise attractive base prices, but charge extra for baggage, seat selection or meals.

Southwest Airlines, for example, charges 35 US dollars for the first checked bag, with further extras quickly added on top.

Expensive overnight stay in Manhattan

According to real estate analysis companies, an overnight stay in a mid-range hotel in Manhattan now costs an average of 417 US dollars - a record figure. Miami Beach (283 US dollars) and Las Vegas (198 US dollars) have also seen significant price increases since 2015, while luxury hotels are now costing more than 800 US dollars.

Hotels in smaller towns remain somewhat cheaper. For Swiss travelers, this means booking early and switching to less central locations if necessary.

But it's not just accommodation and mobility that are more expensive. In the USA, everyday prices have risen by 26% compared to the pre-crisis level at the end of 2019, with a simple cup of coffee costing up to 7 US dollars in many places.

Swiss tour operators are monitoring developments closely. Although the impact on booking figures from Switzerland has been moderate so far, rising fees, increasing bureaucracy and weakening tourism advertising could weaken the USA's appeal as a travel destination in the long term.