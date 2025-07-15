Democratic showdown in New YorkEstablishment loser runs against left-wing shooting star after all
15.7.2025
Despite his clear defeat in the primary, Andrew Cuomo is re-entering the race for mayor of New York. The former governor wants to challenge the left-wing surprise winner Zohran Mamdani in November as an independent candidate.
Zohran Mamdani has surprisingly won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City - against former governor Andrew Cuomo. The 33-year-old socialist from Queens won with a clear message: affordable rents, better childcare and a city policy for the working majority.
Now he still wants to give it another go. In an Instagram video on Monday, Cuomo declared that he would run as an independent candidate in November. "The primary didn't go as I had hoped. But when you fall down, you get back up," he said. Cuomo announced that he would launch a new campaign under the party name "Fight and Deliver" - this time closer to the people, more combative and more present on the streets.
The decision divides the camp of Mamdani's opponents. In addition to Cuomo, incumbent Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa are also running. Cuomo hopes to have a better chance with a higher voter turnout in the fall. In the primary, only 13 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. "We need a city with lower rents, safe streets and where childcare doesn't break the bank," he said.
Mamdani successfully counters with Spendelink
But Mamdani remains calm. He sharply criticized Cuomo and Adams: "While they're making deals with billionaires, we're fighting for the people who really carry this city," he said, according to CNN. He only responded to Cuomo's video on X with a link to his campaign's fundraising platform.