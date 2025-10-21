This picture shows the crown of the French Empress Eugénie de Montijo. During a break-in at the famous Louvre Museum in Paris, the perpetrators stole pieces of jewelry that have "an inestimable cultural and historical value" over and above their market value. Bild: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/dpa

The stolen jewels from the Louvre have a gigantic value: according to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau, the estimated value is 88 million euros.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The value of the jewels stolen from the Louvre is said to be 88 million euros.

However, this figure does not include the historical value, as Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau explains.

Around 100 investigators are involved in the search for the suspects. Show more

According to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau, the jewels seized in the spectacular theft from the Louvre had an estimated value of 88 million euros (approx. 81 million francs). However, this figure does not include the historical value they have for France, Beccuau told RTL television on Tuesday.

The public prosecutor, whose office is leading the investigation, said that around 100 investigators are currently involved in the search for the suspects and the gems. "The perpetrators who stole these gems are not going to make 88 million euros if they have the very bad idea of dismantling these jewels," she said in the interview. "We can perhaps hope that they will think about it and not destroy these jewels for no reason."