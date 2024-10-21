4.56 p.m.

Two and a half years after his order to attack Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin presents himself as host to allied and neutral states at the summit meeting of the so-called Brics Group. Until Thursday, 24 foreign heads of state and government are expected in Kazan, capital of the Muslim-dominated republic of Tatarstan on the Volga. The abbreviation Brics stands for the initials of the first five members of the group of emerging industrial nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The most important guest in Kazan is Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, with whom Putin will hold bilateral talks on Tuesday. According to Putin's advisor Yuri Ushakov, 36 countries are represented. Ukraine will also be a topic in the Kremlin leader's talks with guests such as UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Ushakov announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary event of the Brics Business Forum in Moscow. (October 18, 2024) Image: Keystone/EPA/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Putin wants to stand up to the G7 states with the Brics group. He sees the group of states as an opportunity to break the dominance of the USA in international politics and build a new multipolar world order. Following the founding members, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran have now also joined the group of states. NATO member Turkey wants to participate in Kazan as an interested party.

At the summit, Russia hopes to promote financial cooperation in particular. An alternative to the Western system of financial data exchange, Swift, and the establishment of a joint bank are the main aims, Putin announced before the summit. However, not all Brics members follow the Kremlin leader's anti-Western course. Countries such as India and Brazil maintain foreign policy and economic cooperation in many directions.

Hardly any of the countries represented have condemned the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Iran even supports Russia militarily, while China provides Russia with backing and access to weapons-grade technology. At the same time, Brics members China, Brazil and South Africa have each made their own proposals for an end to the fighting in Ukraine. However, none of them deviate much from the Russian position; for Kiev, the proposals are all unacceptable. The United Arab Emirates has mediated the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine several times behind the scenes.

The summit in Kazan, which has been dressed up for the occasion, is taking place under enormous security precautions. Parts of the city are cordoned off for the conference. To empty the streets during the summit, children have been sent on extended vacations and many employees are working from home.