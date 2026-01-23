In Sicily, Mount Etna is, in a sense, a must-see for every tourist—but now Europe’s most active volcano is making sure that some vacations are being severely disrupted.

Here's what it's all about: Since August 7, Mount Etna in Italy has been spewing lava, ash, and smoke again.

Due to the outbreak, flights have been fully booked, canceled, or rerouted. Trains are also at full capacity.

Many vacationers find themselves stranded or are shamelessly ripped off when they try to leave Sicily. Summary created with

Due to the recent eruption, which has been ongoing since Friday, August 7, several thousand vacationers are stranded on the Italian Mediterranean island. As a result of the ash clouds in the sky, flights are barely able to take off or land at Catania Airport. More than 200 flights have had to be rerouted or canceled entirely.

This makes the trip home, in particular, an ordeal for many vacationers. Chaotic scenes are unfolding at the airport in Catania, a city of 300,000 residents located at the foot of Mount Etna. Some families even had to spend the night there.

In addition, flights from other airports and trains leaving the island are fully booked. A flight from Catania to Berlin—normally a two-and-a-half-hour trip—turned into a two-and-a-half-day journey for a reporter from the German Press Agency (dpa).

Mount Etna has been highly active again for five days now

Mount Etna has now been spewing large amounts of ash and glowing rock fragments for the fifth day in a row. According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), thick lava flows are pouring out of two vents at elevations of 2,360 meters and 2,750 meters.

During the night, a new vent opened at an elevation of about 1,900 meters. Such eruptions from the volcano, which stands more than 3,300 meters tall, are not uncommon, which is why Mount Etna has been closely monitored for decades.

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Aircraft are subject to strict safety standards. Authorities decide on flight restrictions based on wind direction and ash concentration, often on very short notice. Catania is currently under the highest alert level, red. This means that an eruption involving a significant ash emission is imminent or already underway.

This morning, only one plane was able to take off for a domestic flight. All landings were suspended until 7 p.m. Now, in the height of summer, when there are also many foreign visitors on the island, this is causing major problems.

It would be faster by rubber boat

Many are trying to use the airport in the island's capital, Palermo, or take the train instead. According to estimates, about 30,000 people are affected. Many tourists have had to extend their stay on the island. However, accommodations are full, which is why some have had to spend the night at the airport.

Many stranded passengers complained that the staff there were overwhelmed. There were repeated contradictory announcements. One passenger told the newspaper *La Repubblica*: “They left us to fend for ourselves. If I had gotten on a rubber dinghy, I would certainly have arrived sooner.”

View of Mount Etna. Keystone

On top of that, opportunists are taking advantage of tourists’ plight. Italian actor Filippo Laganà reported on Instagram that a price of 700 euros is being charged for the shuttle bus from Catania to Palermo—a distance of about 200 kilometers.

The Intercity trains from the island to Rome—a trip of about ten hours, including a ferry ride—are fully booked for days in advance. Furthermore, these trains do not have a dining car, and drinking water is not even available for purchase. There are many international flights departing from Rome.

Ash on the Skin

It remains unclear when flight operations in Catania will return to something close to normal. Numerous aircraft are now parked on the tarmac, protected from the ash fall by covers. The engines, in particular, are being meticulously protected. The runways must be repeatedly cleared of volcanic ash. More than twelve million passengers pass through the airport each year.

But the ashfall also makes daily life difficult for island residents and tourists who don’t have to travel. In the summer heat, sweat on the skin acts as a perfect adhesive for the fine particles: the skin ends up speckled with black.

On the streets, even a passing bus is enough to kick up the gray dust. What’s more, the view of Mount Etna—a truly imposing mountain—is obscured by clouds of smoke, even though the sky is actually a perfect blue.

Despite all the problems, however, the volcano continues to attract tourists. As darkness falls, curious onlookers now flock to the lookout points in the evening to photograph the red-hot lava flows against the night sky. On their way home, a young Italian couple lost their way. The two had to make an emergency call and were then rescued.