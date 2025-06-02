A huge cloud of ash over Mount Etna. Screenshot

Mount Etna has erupted again. Black clouds of smoke billow out of the volcano. Videos show tourists fleeing.

Mount Etna - the largest volcano in Europe - has erupted again: Europe's largest active volcano has been spewing glowing lava and ash since the morning hours. The authorities have declared a "red alert".

The Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that a pyroclastic flow had been detected. This is a red-hot dust and gas mixture of ash, gas and rock that has formed as a result of a collapse on the north side of the south-east crater. According to initial findings, the hot material remained within the remote Valle del Leone ("Lion Valley").

The area is far from inhabited places. As a precautionary measure, the flight warning level was raised to red. However, Catania International Airport remains in operation for the time being. According to the INGV, the explosive activity has intensified into a lava fountain - an eruptive phase in which molten lava is ejected from the crater.

According to the institute, the so-called tremor, i.e. the measurable vibrations underground, has also increased. The first ground deformations in the crater area have also been recorded.

A video posted on social media shows tourists fleeing after the eruption. There is no information yet about any casualties.

Mount Etna, which is around 3350 meters high, erupts several times a year. The eruptions repeatedly paralyze air traffic in the region.