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The EU has decided on new sanctions against Russia and cleared the way for a 90 billion euro (around 83 billion Swiss francs) support loan for Ukraine.

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One day after the end of the blockade by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Cypriot EU Council Presidency announced the successful completion of the formal decision-making procedures for the two projects. This means that the new sanctions can now come into force and the first loan amounts can be disbursed to Ukraine.

The money is particularly important for Ukraine. It should enable the country to continue its defensive fight against the Russian invasion forces and save it from national bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the new sanctions package is aimed in particular at further reducing Russia's income from the sale of gas and oil.

In addition, further financial institutions are to be cut off from international payment transactions and additional trade restrictions are to be imposed. The package was blocked by Hungary and Slovakia.

In order to persuade Orban and the Slovakian head of government Robert Fico to give up their vetoes, Ukraine allowed the Druzhba pipeline to resume operations on Tuesday. This pipeline supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via Ukrainian territory.