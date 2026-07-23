In June, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 13.6 percent. Fully electric cars and hybrid models are seeing particularly strong growth.

Chinese automakers such as Chery, BYD, and Leapmotor continue to make great strides in the European market. (File photo)

Electric and hybrid cars continued to drive the EU auto market in June. Overall, new passenger car registrations rose by 13.6 percent year-over-year to nearly 1.148 million vehicles, according to the European industry association ACEA in Brussels.

While sales of pure internal combustion engine vehicles declined, sales of fully electric battery-powered vehicles (BEVs) rose by more than 60 percent to 270,557 units. Sales of hybrid cars also increased.

In Germany, car sales rose by 15.7 percent in June; in France, the increase was lower at 11.4 percent, as it was in Italy at 10.6 percent. In Spain, new registrations rose at a significantly more moderate rate of 7.8 percent.

Volkswagen remained the clear market leader across the EU, with sales rising 7.3 percent to 291,366 cars. Stellantis, the parent company of Fiat, Peugeot, and Opel, ranked second with a 7.1 percent increase, while Renault, the industry’s third-largest automaker, saw a 3.6 percent rise. The BMW Group posted a 16.1 percent increase, and Mercedes-Benz rose by 4.8 percent.

Chinese providers continue to make great strides

Overall, new passenger car registrations rose by 5.7 percent in the first half of the year to approximately 5.897 million vehicles. The market share of all-battery electric vehicles climbed from 15.6 to 20.7 percent.

Chinese manufacturers such as Chery, BYD, and Leapmotor continue to make great strides. However, the market shares of Chinese manufacturers in the first six months remain modest, with Geely (Volvo, Polestar) at 2.7 percent and SAIC Motor (MG brand) and BYD each at 2.2 percent. Year-over-year, this represents a strong surge.

Tesla, the U.S.-based electric car pioneer, rebounded from the slump in sales it experienced the previous year and achieved a market share of 2.1 percent from January through June.