The Commission only survived the first vote of no confidence in more than ten years in July. (archive picture) dpa

The EU Commission under Ursula von der Leyen is once again under pressure: at the beginning of October, the European Parliament will decide on two motions of censure.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the beginning of October, the European Parliament will vote on two motions of censure against Ursula von der Leyen's EU Commission.

Parliament President Roberta Metsola has already officially informed MEPs about the motions.

It was only in July that the Commission had to face a similar attempt, which, however, failed. Show more

Ursula von der Leyen's EU Commission will have to face a vote on two motions of censure in the European Parliament at the beginning of October. According to the German Press Agency, Parliament President Roberta Metsola informed MEPs of this.

The criticism in the motions tabled by the right-wing PfE Group and the Left Group is primarily directed at von der Leyen, but motions of censure can only be tabled against the entire EU Commission. In July, the committee survived its first vote of no confidence.

Prior to this, it was checked whether the motions of censure were supported by at least one tenth of the 720 MEPs, as stipulated in the rules.

Criticism of climate policy and trade agreements

The PfE motion criticizes von der Leyen's climate and migration policy, among other things. The MPs also accuse her of a lack of transparency and censorship.

Left parliamentary group leader Martin Schirdewan criticized, among other things: "The Commission has concluded a devastating customs agreement with Trump." The pact is an attack on Europe's industry and will destroy thousands of jobs. Furthermore, the Commission had remained silent for too long in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Left-wing parliamentary group leader Martin Schirdewan criticized the EU's customs agreement with Trump. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Support for the motions by at least one tenth of MEPs means that they will be debated and voted on during the parliamentary session at the beginning of October. Should one of the motions of censure be passed, the EU Commission would have to resign as a whole.

However, such a scenario is considered unlikely, as it would require a two-thirds majority of votes cast and a majority of MEPs. That would be at least 361 votes, and if all MEPs are present and cast their votes, as many as 480 votes. In last November's election, Ursula von der Leyen's commission received 370 out of 688 votes cast.

Accusations about corona policy

The vote of no confidence in July was based, among other things, on allegations that information about text messages exchanged between von der Leyen and the head of the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer during the coronavirus crisis had been withheld.

Motions of censure against the Commission are actually rare. Prior to the motion in July, right-wing populists had failed in 2014 with a motion of censure against the then EU Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker. In the vote at the time, only 101 MEPs voted in favor of the motion from the EU-critical camp. 461 rejected it and 88 abstained.

The resignation of an EU Commission was only preceded by the threat of a successful motion of censure in 1999, when a Commission led by Jacques Santer resigned as a precautionary measure following a report on fraud, mismanagement and nepotism.

More from the department