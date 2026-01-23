Fertilizers cause nitrates to enter water bodies and pollute them, even in Germany. According to an analysis by the European Commission, this results in high costs. That is why there are regulations.

According to the European Commission, nitrogen pollution from agriculture costs the EU between 68 and 182 billion euros annually. These costs include, among other things, the cost of drinking water treatment. This is the finding of the first comprehensive evaluation of the 1991 European Nitrates Directive.

The directive sets limit values for nitrate in water and requires EU member states to implement measures to protect water bodies from nitrate pollution caused by agricultural fertilization. Nitrate is a nitrogen compound that plants can absorb directly. Since plants can only absorb a limited amount of it, excesses pollute soil, water bodies, and biodiversity.

According to the study, the directive has led to cost savings of 10 to 22 billion euros per year. This is offset by annual implementation costs of 2.8 to 3.1 billion euros for agricultural businesses and government agencies. These costs include, among other things, monitoring water quality and enforcing regulations. According to the Brussels authorities, the costs for agricultural businesses account for less than 1 percent of production.

More flexible lock-up periods are being considered

The regulations have helped reduce the burden in many parts of the EU, according to the European Commission. However, there is potential for simplification and a reduction in the administrative burden on farmers. To this end, discussions are to be held with the member states—including on better management of excess fertilizer and high livestock density, as well as on the administrative burden specifically for small farms. Less rigid waiting periods are also a possibility.

As previously announced, the European Commission is also examining the conditions under which certain treated manure products could be legally treated as mineral fertilizers in the future. Environmental protection standards are to continue to be met. A preliminary scientific assessment is to be presented later this year.

Farmers' Association Calls for More Flexibility

The German Farmers' Association called for more flexible requirements for farms that can demonstrate they operate in a way that protects water resources. “The directive must focus more on results rather than on rigid requirements and take into account the significant progress made in agricultural practices,” Secretary General Stefanie Sabet added.

The German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) viewed the evaluation as a “strong signal for water protection.” “Europe does not need a weaker Nitrates Directive, but rather its full and effective implementation in all member states.”

Groundwater is too heavily polluted

In agriculture, nitrate is used as a mineral fertilizer or in the form of liquid manure to promote plant growth. In many regions of Germany, groundwater is heavily contaminated by fertilizer runoff from agriculture.

According to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), nitrates themselves are relatively harmless to humans. However, bacteria can convert them into harmful nitrites in food or during the digestive process.