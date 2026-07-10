A high-profile deal in the furniture industry may have violated EU law. As a result, Brussels is launching an investigation. What is the allegation?

According to its own statements, the XXXLutz Group is one of the world's largest furniture retailers. (File photo)

The European Commission is investigating the acquisition of Porta by the Austrian furniture giant XXXLutz for possible violations of EU competition law. Specifically, the companies are suspected of having proceeded with the acquisition before receiving approval, according to the Brussels competition authorities.

According to the report, the planned transaction between XXXLutz and Porta was publicly announced in early January 2025 but has not yet been formally notified to the European Commission. “According to the Commission’s preliminary assessment, this transaction has EU-wide significance and would need to be notified to the Commission,” the statement said.

Was the standstill obligation not honored?

According to EU rules, until approval is granted, the companies involved may not take any measures that would result in a de facto change of control—such as coordinating business operations or exchanging sensitive and competition-relevant information. The EU Commission has received indications that XXXLutz and Porta may have violated this so-called standstill obligation, according to the statement.

If the competition authorities find a violation, they could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of the companies’ global consolidated revenue. Regardless of the investigation that has now been launched, the Brussels authorities say they intend to determine whether the acquisition is, in principle, compatible with European competition law.

According to its own statements, XXXLutz is one of the world's largest furniture retailers

Last year, the German furniture industry described the planned takeover as “dramatic news.” “If this acquisition were to go through, the already high level of concentration in the German furniture retail sector would intensify further and reach an alarming scale,” according to a statement from the German furniture industry associations.

The XXXLutz Group, which also includes Mömax and Poco, is, according to its own statements, one of the world's largest furniture retailers. Porta has been in business since 1965. That was when the first furniture store was built near Porta Westfalica.