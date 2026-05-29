Following the change of government in Hungary, the European Commission wants to release up to 16.4 billion euros in EU funds for the country. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the majority of the money would flow once the reforms and investments agreed by Hungary had been implemented.

The new Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his government were acting quickly and decisively to fight corruption and restore the rule of law, von der Leyen explained during Magyar's visit to Brussels. There are strong signals that Hungary is making a fresh start.

Ten billion euros are to come from the EU's Corona Recovery Fund - concrete projects such as energy and housing have been agreed, said von der Leyen. Before the money can be disbursed, Hungary must still submit an official plan with the projects and the other EU countries must also give the green light for the release. The funds from the program are conditional on the reforms and investments being implemented by 31 August. Otherwise, Budapest risks losing the funds.

A further 6.4 billion euros from the EU budget for structural funding should also be able to flow to Hungary, partly due to progress in academic freedom. In addition, Hungarian students should be able to take part in the Erasmus exchange program again, according to von der Leyen.

Magyar: "We are very grateful"

Magyar spoke of a historic breakthrough after just a few weeks in government. "We are very grateful." Hungary's citizens wanted this money. "We will bring these funds home to help Hungarians to boost the economy, restore public services, help Hungarian companies so that small and medium-sized enterprises can remain competitive," said Magyar. Every single cent was fought for in the talks with the Commission.

Magyar, whose conservative Tisza party emerged victorious from the Hungarian parliamentary elections in April, had promised during the election campaign to campaign for the release of the funds.

The leader of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, said: "Peter Magyar is leading Hungary back to Europe". With far-reaching reforms, he is putting an end to the corrupt Orban system, strengthening the rule of law and restoring the country's democratic future. "It is therefore right that the European Union will release the frozen funds under the stipulated conditions," said the CSU politician.

Green MEP Daniel Freund emphasized that now the real work begins for Magyar: "He and his people must get the necessary laws through the Hungarian parliament as quickly as possible. The EU funds will only flow once the reforms have been passed." Magyar is going home today with a promise, "not with a suitcase full of money".

Double-digit billion amount frozen so far

Due to violations of the rule of law, EU fundamental rights and standards in Hungary under the government of Magyar's predecessor Viktor Orban, around 17 billion euros in EU funds for Hungary are currently frozen by the EU Commission. In addition, more than two billion euros have already expired: The country would have had to implement reform requirements by a certain deadline in order for the funds to be released. As this did not happen under former Prime Minister Orban, Budapest lost its entitlement.

Around one billion euros each expired at the end of 2024 and 2025. The funds, which were no longer available, were intended for the promotion of structurally weak areas. The funds had been frozen because the Commission had come to the conclusion following analyses that Hungary was disregarding various EU standards and fundamental values. The violations identified included shortcomings in the awarding of public contracts and the fight against corruption, conflicts of interest and the actions of the public prosecutor's office, according to the latest report.

Approval for defense loan still pending

Budapest is still waiting for approval for a defence loan of around 16 billion euros from the so-called Safe Program that it has applied for in Brussels. The EU Commission grants EU loans for the procurement of armaments from this 150 billion program, which is secured by the EU budget. Almost 20 other EU countries, including Poland, France and Italy, have already been given the green light for the defense loan following corresponding applications.