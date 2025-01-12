Constantly at loggerheads with the EU: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa (Archivbild)

Hungary has so far refused to implement certain EU reform requirements and has been punished with the withdrawal of aid funds. Switzerland, however, is continuing to pay its cohesion contribution to Budapest.

SDA

At the beginning of the year, the European Commission canceled EU aid funds for Hungary due to violations of the rule of law. Switzerland shares the EU's concerns, but will continue to pay its cohesion contribution to Hungary, as was reported in the Sunday press.

The funds for Hungary have not been frozen by Switzerland, as Michael Steiner, spokesman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. He also confirmed the statements made by the FDFA to the "NZZ am Sonntag". These explain Switzerland's approach.

Switzerland shares the EU's concerns in principle. That is why it has agreed principles for cooperation with the partner countries for the second contribution, the spokesperson continued. These include, for example, respecting fundamental rights within the framework of cooperation.

Switzerland can take measures if the principles are disregarded in the programs and projects financed by Switzerland. This could mean the suspension of a project and, in extreme cases, even the withdrawal of the respective funds. The FDFA also stated that Switzerland's quality requirements have been met in the implementation of the projects to date.

As part of Switzerland's second contribution, the federal government is supporting selected EU countries in the areas of cohesion and migration with a total of CHF 1.3 billion. Of this, CHF 87.6 million is earmarked for Hungary until the end of 2029.

EU Commission cuts Hungary one billion euros

At the turn of the year, Hungary lost its entitlement to EU aid amounting to around one billion euros. To release the money, the country would have had to implement reform requirements by the end of 2024.

The funds had been frozen at the end of 2022 because the EU Commission had come to the conclusion following analyses that Hungary was disregarding various EU standards and fundamental values. According to earlier information from the EU Commission, around 19 billion euros in EU funds for Hungary were still blocked.