Who in Europe should Russian President Vladimir Putin call if he wants to discuss ending the war in Ukraine? The European Union appears divided on this issue.

Emmanuel Macron (left), President of France, arrives for discussions at the EU Summit, the meeting of EU heads of state and government, to discuss the EU budget starting in 2028. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa

EU Council President António Costa is being strongly rebuffed at the EU summit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron after his team initiated contact with Moscow. The two leaders, together with the United Kingdom—which is no longer part of the EU—want to retain the lead in European peace efforts. But Costa also has supporters.

As is so often the case, the EU is unable to speak with one voice on foreign policy. The show of unity at the G7 summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders found common ground again on Ukraine policy, has already fizzled out. And the Kremlin is likely delighted by so much European disunity.

Two phone calls with Moscow spark a row

The row stems from two conversations between Costa’s chief advisor, Pedro Lourtie, and Moscow. The Portuguese official’s move—which had not been coordinated with the heads of state and government—came to light midweek in a report by the Bloomberg news agency, just as the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers was still celebrating its unity on Ukraine in Évian. Merz spoke there of “a truly great transatlantic and European unity.”

After the initiative became public, sources close to Costa stated that the aim had been merely to open diplomatic channels and that it had not involved substantive issues. A purely technical move, in other words. During the summit discussions on Ukraine, the President of the European Council defended the outreach. “The goal was to be ready, when the right moment came, to defend the EU’s interests,” he argued, according to an EU official. She points out that a number of heads of state and government noted during the discussion that the president “is, according to the treaties, the natural representative of the EU’s interests.”

“Uncoordinated” and “unprofessional”

The two most powerful heads of state and government in the EU, in particular, see things differently: Merz and Macron. The German delegation describes the move as “uncoordinated” and “unprofessional.” There is talk of an “affront.” At the summit meeting on Ukraine, however, the chancellor opposes this and denies Costa the right to a negotiating mandate. According to sources close to him, he says that while the President of the European Council is the representative of the European Union, he is not the mediator in the Ukraine conflict. An unusually harsh rebuff.

Other summit participants, including Macron, also oppose Costa. However, the Council President also receives applause for his independent move. “In our view, opening a channel of communication is not a mistake—and I trust António Costa,” says Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in front of rolling cameras the morning after the outburst. “Of course, he would represent the Union within the framework of our European responsibilities should negotiations begin.”

Stocker: “There has been no criticism of Costa”

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs also wants to see Costa at the negotiating table on behalf of the EU. “We created the institutions, so that’s clear. We shouldn’t change the rules,” he says. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker even says: “There has been no criticism of Costa.”

The discussion sheds new light on a very old problem for the EU. There are many important foreign policy issues on which the union of states does not speak with one voice. Opinions diverge the most when it comes to the stance on Israel. But even with regard to the war in Ukraine, the EU was not entirely united from the start.

Furthermore, there has always been the problem of who to contact. “Who do I call when I want to call Europe?” former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is said to have once remarked. Should Putin ever be willing to accept Zelenskyy’s offer of talks and want Europe at the table, he must—as things stand—ask himself the same question.

Setback for New Initiative by Merz, Macron, and Starmer

According to Merz and Macron, diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine should continue to be led by the countries that have provided the strongest support to Ukraine. They are referring to the so-called E3, which includes Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Just under two weeks ago, at a meeting in London hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the group—together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—launched a new initiative to reignite the stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

The outburst at the EU summit is now a setback for this initiative. And it overshadows a summit decision that was actually intended as a signal of resolve to Moscow. For the first time, the heads of state and government of the 27 member states agreed to extend the EU’s economic sanctions against Russia not just by six months, but by twelve. In previous years, the then-Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had consistently blocked a one-year extension.