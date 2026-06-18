For the first time, the EU is extending its economic sanctions against Russia not just by six months, but by twelve.

The heads of state and government of the member states made this decision this evening at their June summit in Brussels, according to a spokeswoman for Council President António Costa.

In previous years, the then-Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had consistently blocked a one-year extension. The new Prime Minister, Péter Magyar, is considered significantly more critical of Russia than his predecessor, who maintained close ties with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The EU’s economic sanctions against Russia in response to its war of aggression against Ukraine include, in particular, restrictions on trade, finance, the energy sector, industry, transportation, and luxury goods. In addition, there is a ban on the import of Russian crude oil by sea, and several Russian banks have been disconnected from the SWIFT financial communications system.

The legislation to extend the sanctions is expected to be adopted by the Council of Ministers in the coming weeks. This is considered a formality.

EU Plans New Sanctions

A summit declaration on the war in Ukraine now states that the European Union remains determined to “further increase pressure on Russia and further weaken the Russian war economy so that Russia ends its brutal war of aggression and enters into serious peace negotiations.” To this end, further steps are to be taken, including measures to reduce Russia’s energy revenues, curb the activities of Russia’s shadow fleet, and further restrict the Russian banking system.

For the first time since December 2024, all 27 member states approved the statements on Ukraine. This was also made possible by Orban’s defeat at the polls.