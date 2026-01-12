3.28 pm

In view of the communications blockade in Iran, US President Donald Trump is considering supporting the mass protests in the country with satellite internet. When asked by a journalist whether he would make Starlink accessible in Iran, the Republican said they would talk about it and get the internet up and running again if possible. Trump later stated that he would call tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday evening (local time). His company SpaceX is the world's leading provider of satellite internet with its Starlink service.

Trump had previously repeatedly promised support to participants in the ongoing mass protests against the authoritarian leadership in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian leadership has been blocking the internet in the country since Thursday, as well as telephone connections in some cases. This is generally intended to make communication between the demonstrators more difficult. In addition, the publication of reports, photos and videos about the mass protests is to be suppressed. A connection to the outside world would be possible via the Starlink satellite system, provided the necessary terminals are available.

The US President also told journalists on board the Air Force One government aircraft that the United States was taking the situation in Iran very seriously. "The military is looking at it, and we are looking at some very drastic options. We will make a decision." Trump stated that he was receiving hourly reports on developments in Iran.

Several US media outlets had previously reported, citing US officials, that Trump was considering possible military strikes in Iran, but also measures that did not require direct military intervention. Trump and his national security team were considering cyberattacks and military strikes by the US or Israel, among other options, two people privy to the White House deliberations told the AP news agency.

Iran had threatened its arch-enemy Israel and the US with retaliatory strikes, for example on targets such as US military bases in the Middle East, in the event of a US attack in support of the nationwide protest movement. Asked about this, Trump now said: "If they do that, we will hit them harder than they've ever been hit before."