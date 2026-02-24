Today marks the fourth anniversary of the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU wants to show solidarity in Kiev. But two EU members are working against it.

On the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President António Costa are expected to pay a solidarity visit to Kiev today.

The two EU leaders want to join several European heads of state and government at a commemorative ceremony and express their support for Ukraine.

The visit will be overshadowed by the blockade of new Russia sanctions by Hungary and Slovakia, both of which are dependent on Russian energy supplies.

Hungary has also vetoed an EU decision to provide important financial aid to Ukraine. Show more

On the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President António Costa are expected to pay a solidarity visit to Kiev today. The two EU leaders want to take part in a commemorative ceremony with several European heads of state and government and express their support for Ukraine. It is also planned that they will see for themselves the destruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure caused by Russian missile attacks. However, the EU leaders are coming to Kiev empty-handed, as two eastern EU member states are opposing neighboring Ukraine.

The visit is overshadowed by the blockade of new Russia sanctions by Hungary and Slovakia, both of which are dependent on Russian energy supplies. Hungary has also vetoed an EU decision to provide important financial aid to Ukraine. This involves a total of 90 billion euros, of which 60 billion euros are earmarked for the defense against Russia. Presumably, it will now only be possible to announce a 100 million euro emergency aid package for Ukraine's energy security, which does not require a unanimous decision.

Ukrainian rescue workers try to save what can still be saved after a Russian attack in a residential area in Kiev. (February 22, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA

The government in Budapest will only agree to the decisions in favor of Ukraine if Kiev allows a resumption of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukraine. Hungary and Slovakia accuse Ukraine of blocking the use of the pipeline for political reasons. According to Ukrainian sources, however, oil supplies have been interrupted since the end of January due to Russian bombing.

Selensky puts Orban on a par with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi strongly criticized Orban in an interview with ARD. "If he blocks the 90 billion euros, then for us he puts himself on a par with (Kremlin boss Vladimir) Putin and (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, who is allied with him," he said.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is not participating in the blockade of the Ukraine loan. However, he made good on his threat and announced that he would suspend his country's emergency power supplies to Ukraine until oil transit to Slovakia is resumed.

EU Council President Costa called on Orban to immediately lift the blockade on financial aid to Ukraine. The heads of state and government are bound by consensus decisions in the European Council, he wrote in a letter to the Hungarian. Any breach of this obligation violates the principle of loyal cooperation.

"No Member State must be allowed to undermine the credibility of the decisions taken collectively by the European Council," Costa warned. At the same time, he assured Orban that he would talk to Ukrainian President Selenskyj today about the conditions for the supply of Russian crude oil to Hungary.

Wadephul accuses Hungary of betraying its own ideals

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul accused Hungary of sacrificing its own ideals by blocking the important EU loan. "I do not believe it is right for Hungary to betray its own fight for freedom, for European sovereignty," said the CDU politician in Brussels. He was alluding to the fact that the right-wing populist Orban likes to refer to the historical role of Hungarians in the popular uprising against the communist power apparatus in 1956 and in the fall of the Soviet Union.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kallas also lacks any understanding for Hungary's veto. "We should not link things that have absolutely nothing to do with each other," said Kallas. Due to the blockade, she was only able to announce the decision after the meeting in Brussels to impose sanctions on further individuals for human rights violations in Russia and to limit the Russian representation at the EU to 40 employees in future.

War commemoration also in Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are organizing a video link-up of the so-called coalition of the willing, which also includes Germany, to mark the anniversary. The top politicians gathered in Kiev also want to take part. Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not be in the Ukrainian capital because he is leaving today for his first trip to China since taking office.

In Germany, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Wadephul will commemorate the fourth anniversary of the start of the war and the hundreds of thousands of dead and injured at an ecumenical prayer for peace in the French Friedrichstadtkirche in Berlin. In the evening, a solidarity rally for Ukraine is planned at the Brandenburg Gate. Similar actions will also take place in other cities such as Bremen, Stuttgart, Munich and Cologne.