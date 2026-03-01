The frigate "Hessen" was deployed in the Red Sea as part of EUNAVFOR (European Naval Force) Aspides. (archive picture) Bild: sda

The EU naval operation "Aspides" protects European and international merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Now additional ships are to provide greater security.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has called for an end to the threat posed by Iran to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and announced a strengthening of the EU naval operation "Aspides". She said after a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers that there had been a sharp increase in requests for protection: "We will reinforce it with additional ships to increase maritime security in the region."

Kallas described the threat of ships passing through as "reckless" and called for it to stop. "The entire Middle East is at risk of losing out to a protracted war," she warned. The Strait of Hormuz between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is considered one of the world's most important oil trade routes. The EU mission "Aspides" protects European and international merchant ships in the region.

The EU foreign ministers also called on Iran to protect the civilian population and to fully respect international law. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes.