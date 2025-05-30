The EU wants a lasting agreement with Trump. Bild: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Washington and Brussels are currently negotiating a customs agreement. If the talks fail, the EU wants to resort to more drastic measures.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU wants a lasting agreement in the trade conflict with the USA.

If a stable solution is not possible, the EU is prepared to impose counter-tariffs.

Tariff policy is a matter for Congress and should not be subject to the arbitrariness of the US President. Show more

The European Union is insisting that a possible agreement in the trade conflict with the US government remains permanent. "If we reach an agreement, it must not be the case that new tariffs are imposed a few days later", said Bernd Lange, Chairman of the Trade Committee in the EU Parliament, on Deutschlandfunk radio. If a stable solution is not possible, the EU is prepared to impose counter-tariffs. "We will not allow ourselves to be put under pressure or blackmailed," said the EU negotiator.

The SPD politician is currently holding talks with the US government in Washington. Both sides have until July 9th to come together. If this does not succeed, US President Donald Trump wants to impose high tariffs on EU imports. Although a court for international trade had declared almost all of Trump's tariffs unlawful, citing an emergency law, a US appeals court recently overturned the decision.

Lange: Tariffs must not be subject to arbitrary decisions by the US President

According to Lange, this is a transitional arrangement until final clarification. He emphasized that customs policy was a matter for Congress and should not be subject to the arbitrariness of the US President. The EU was continuing its efforts to reach an agreement and had offered higher imports of liquefied natural gas and semiconductors, among other things.

On the question of possible concessions on the part of Europe, Lange said that they could talk about reducing certain tariffs and the mutual recognition of standards. However, European legislation - for example on food, chemicals or in the digital sector - was not negotiable. He cited the ban on hormone-treated beef as an example.