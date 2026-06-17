The European Parliament has approved the plan for controversial return centers for rejected asylum seekers in third countries and further tightening of asylum rules. A majority of conservative and right-wing lawmakers in Strasbourg voted in favor of the legislative changes, which are intended to allow for more deportations.

ARCHIVE – Members of the European Parliament sit in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament and cast their votes. Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

EU member states must now give their final approval to the compromise so that the new deportation rules can take effect. This is considered a formality.

The Parliament adopted the measures with 418 votes in favor, 218 against, and 30 abstentions. The vote was met with cheers and boos. After the vote, lawmakers on the right clapped and chanted “Send them back,” which was met with chants of “Shame on you.”

The planned deportation centers (“Return Hubs”) outside the European Union are intended to house individuals subject to enforceable removal who cannot be returned to their countries of origin—for example, because their home country refuses to take them back. Under the new regulations, unaccompanied minors are not to be deported. For families with children and adolescents, however, deportation remains a possibility.

It remains to be seen which countries would be willing to establish the centers on their territory. According to Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, concrete agreements are to be reached before the end of this year.

The Right Wing Had Paved the Way for Tighter Measures

Once the new laws take effect, they will specify how rejected asylum seekers must cooperate with their own deportation if they do not want to be arrested. They also face the threat of having their benefits reduced or cut off, or having their travel documents confiscated, throughout Europe. In addition, detention pending deportation is possible for up to two years—in special cases, an extension of up to six months is permitted.

The agreement on the new asylum rules was preceded by a joint resolution from the European People’s Party (EPP), led by Manfred Weber (CSU), and the right wing in the European Parliament. Research by the German Press Agency (DPA) revealed in mid-March that the EPP had cooperated more closely with the right on this issue than had previously been known.