dpatopbilder - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press statement on new sanctions against Russia. Photo: Leonie Asendorpf/dpa Keystone

The EU wants to further increase the pressure on Russia. The next package of sanctions includes a far-reaching entry ban for Russian soldiers. Banks, crypto companies, oil traders and, for the first time, fishing companies are also to be targeted.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU is planning an entry ban for people who have served in the Russian armed forces since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The new sanctions package will also affect banks, crypto companies, oil traders and, for the first time, Russian fishing companies.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sees Russia under increasing economic pressure. Show more

The next EU sanctions package against Russia is to include a comprehensive visa ban for Russian soldiers.

"We are proposing to ban anyone from entering the EU who has served in the Russian armed forces since the start of the war", announced EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. Europe should remain closed to anyone involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen also announced that further sanctions would affect the financial and energy sectors as well as, for the first time, fishing companies. In order to limit Russia's income from oil exports, it is planned, among other things, to suspend the regular adjustment of the oil price cap until January next year. This would otherwise have to be raised due to the rise in world market prices as a result of the Iran war and the extensive blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Hope for a strong deterrent effect

In addition, further ships, banks, crypto companies and oil traders from Russia and supporting states are to be added to the list of players with whom EU companies are not allowed to do business. With regard to the planned option of a ban on crypto services for certain third countries that circumvent sanctions, von der Leyen said: "This will have a strong deterrent effect on countries that host platforms that help Russia to circumvent our sanctions."

Furthermore, restrictions on the import of certain fishery products are to be introduced for the first time. Among other things, the import of cod could be completely banned. Export restrictions on goods and technologies used by Russia's military industry are to be expanded. "For example, we are targeting other metals and alloys used in the aerospace and defense sectors," said von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen: Russia's economy is slowing down significantly

Regarding the current situation in Russia, von der Leyen said that four years after the start of the large-scale invasion, the country had clearly failed to subjugate Ukraine and that the price Russia was paying was getting higher by the day. People have to mourn the loss of sons, brothers and husbands and are also confronted with a falling standard of living. "Inflation is almost six percent. Interest rates are at 14.5 percent. Taxes are rising," she said.

The EU sanctions were also having a severe impact. For example, Russian energy revenues had fallen by around 40 percent at the beginning of 2026. "Russia's economy is slowing down significantly. Growth is sluggish at best. The budget is coming under increasing pressure," she said.

Part of the sanctions are to be decided at a meeting of EU foreign ministers next Monday, while the other part could take place in the coming weeks after the necessary votes.