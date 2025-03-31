Spain's executive deputy head of government and Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, is traveling to the USA. Šulová Kateøina/CTK/dpa

The European Union is preparing to penalize Apple and Meta for non-compliance with new digital regulations. These measures come amid growing tensions in transatlantic trade.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU is planning severe penalties against Apple and Meta for breaches of the Digital Markets Act.

The penalties could amount to up to 10% of annual turnover - theoretically up to 36 billion US dollars for Apple - but may be mitigated.

The EU rejects accusations of targeting US companies and emphasizes the equal treatment of all companies under current law. Show more

The European Union is on the verge of imposing significant penalties on US technology giants Apple and Meta. This decision comes at a time when trade relations between the EU and the US are increasingly tense. The EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to promote competition on the internet, is at the heart of the dispute. This is reported by "Blick".

Apple is accused of making its app store rules too strict by prohibiting developers from informing users about cheaper alternatives outside the app store. The music service Spotify in particular has complained about this practice. The restricted browser choice on Apple devices has also been criticized. Meta, on the other hand, is in the spotlight for its handling of personal data. The EU complains that the company imposes conditions on its users that violate the new digital law.

The potential penalties are considerable: according to the Digital Markets Act, they could amount to up to 10 percent of a company's annual turnover, or even up to 20 percent in the event of repeated violations. For Apple, these penalties could theoretically reach up to 36 billion US dollars. Nevertheless, there are reports that the EU could possibly soften the penalties in order to avoid exacerbating tensions with the USA.

The EU firmly rejects accusations that the EU is taking targeted action against American companies while other competitors are getting off scot-free. Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera Rodríguez emphasizes that the laws apply equally to all companies. She plans to travel to Washington this week to discuss the situation with her American colleagues.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.