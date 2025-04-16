The EU has tightened its security precautions for business trips to the USA. sda

The EU has tightened its security precautions for business trips to the USA and now treats them similarly to trips to China. Switzerland, on the other hand, sees no need for adjustment.

The trade war unleashed by former US President Donald Trump has permanently damaged the trust of Western partners in the USA. As a result, the EU Commission has announced that it will revise the security precautions for its staff traveling to the USA.

According to theFinancial Times(FT), which cites EU diplomats, similar data protection guidelines now apply for trips to the USA as for trips to China or Ukraine. This also includes the use of disposable cell phones, so-called burner phones, which do not contain any sensitive data. This is intended to prevent the USA from gaining access to confidential information from the EU Commission.

However, the EU Commission emphasizes that such instructions have not been recorded in writing.

Changing dynamics in international trade

Another reason for the adjustments is the changed dynamic in international trade. Whereas a rules-based system used to dominate, direct negotiations and agreements with Donald Trump are now decisive. The tariffs imposed by the US have put many countries under pressure, as even small concessions in the current negotiations can have a significant financial impact.

Attacks on the devices of traveling delegations could provide insights into negotiating strategies and red lines of the other side. Such an information advantage could be converted into better negotiation results.

Rules for federal personnel in Switzerland unchanged

Switzerland has also intensified its diplomatic activities in the USA after Donald Trump initially introduced high tariffs on Swiss goods, which were later reduced. The State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger, and Federal Councillors Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin have visited the USA several times to strengthen Switzerland's position in Washington.

Despite these developments, the rules for federal staff and federal councillors remain unchanged, writes SRF. The Federal Chancellery states that there are currently no changes to the protection of confidential information. The existing rules for encrypted communication remain in place, and confidential chats must be deleted before a trip to the USA.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has also not changed its guidelines for trips to the USA. Officially, there are no country-specific differences in the guidelines in order to avoid diplomatic tensions. Switzerland does not want to risk a confrontation with the USA.

