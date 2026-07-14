Europeans are becoming fewer in number and older: According to a report by the European Commission, the European population has peaked. What are the consequences of this?

According to the European Commission’s latest demographic report, Europe’s population has peaked at 450.6 million. According to the report, by the year 2100, only 398.8 million people will be living in Europe—that is 11.7 percent fewer than today and roughly equivalent to the population size of the second half of the 1970s.

According to the European Commission, Europeans are living longer on average than ever before—life expectancy in 2024 was 81.5 years (84.1 years for women and 78.9 years for men). This reflects progress in healthcare, living standards, and social conditions. The report goes on to state that by 2100, life expectancy for men is expected to rise to at least 86 years and for women to even exceed 90 years.

Children born today live longer without serious illness

According to the report, Europeans live long, healthy lives on average. “A child born in the EU in 2023 can expect to live without serious illness until the age of 75.3,” the European Commission said.

In addition, people in Europe are living longer and longer. According to the report, by 2050 nearly one in three EU citizens will be 65 or older, compared with one in five today. The report states that the number of people requiring long-term care is expected to rise from 36 million in 2025 to 48 million by 2070. That would then account for about 11 percent of the EU population.

An Opportunity or a Risk for the Economy?

The European Commission sees the population’s increased life expectancy as an opportunity, on the one hand, for greater civic engagement among older adults and for new markets featuring products tailored to the needs of older people. On the other hand, according to the analysis, the number of people of working age (15 to 64 years old) is projected to decline by 1.2 million annually between 2025 and 2050.

Over the past ten years, the average age of workers in the EU has increased. The share of working people between the ages of 55 and 64 has risen by 13.5 percentage points for women and by 12.2 percentage points for men.

According to the European Commission’s communication, the migration of skilled workers can help mitigate the effects of an aging population. In addition, people already living in the EU need training and retraining. The communication states that about 20 percent of people of working age in the EU are currently not working. This figure includes eight million young people.