For the first time since taking power in Afghanistan, representatives of the Islamist Taliban have been received by the European Commission for talks in Brussels. The “technical-level” discussions focused on the deportation of Afghans back to their home country, as confirmed by the European Commission.

The aim of the talks is reportedly to facilitate more repatriations from the EU of Afghan nationals who have committed crimes and pose a security risk.

Such contacts are controversial due to the ongoing human rights violations by the Taliban, who have been back in power since 2021. The group is accused of arbitrarily detaining and torturing people, as well as oppressing women and denying them access to education. Freedom of the press is severely restricted. In May, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also expressed concern about plans by various EU member states to increase deportations to Afghanistan. These could undermine human rights and put people at risk.

Taliban Seeks Recognition

According to the European Commission, representatives from 15 member states also took part in the talks. A meeting on the topic had already taken place in Kabul in January. Twenty European countries—including Germany—had previously asked the European Commission to assist in coordinating deportations to Afghanistan.

The Brussels-based authority uses the term “technical level” because the EU does not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan and, according to reports, the discussions involve civil servants at the technical level rather than top political leaders.

A meeting between Taliban representatives and EU officials in Europe is also politically sensitive because the Taliban leadership could exploit it as a diplomatic victory within their own country. The group is attempting to gain recognition through deportation deals with European countries.

Germany Allows More Taliban Diplomats

The European Commission is making efforts to emphasize that the talks do not amount to recognition of the Taliban. Officially, Germany also does not recognize the Islamist terrorist group ruling in Kabul, but it is likewise conducting talks at a technical level with representatives of the Islamists to facilitate further deportations of criminals to Afghanistan.

To this end, up to four additional Taliban diplomats are to come to Germany, as the federal government confirmed on Monday. More identities would need to be verified and passports issued, meaning that additional Afghan consular officials would be required, said a spokesperson for the Foreign Office in Berlin.

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) had stated over the weekend that he intended to deport people to Afghanistan more regularly and in greater numbers. “In the future, three charter flights per month will be possible,” a spokeswoman for the ministry told the German Press Agency in Berlin. The “Bild am Sonntag” had previously reported on this.

Who Came to Brussels on Behalf of the Taliban

Among those scheduled to participate in the talks was Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdel Kahar Balchi, who is considered one of the key communicators for the Islamist Taliban. He speaks fluent English with a New Zealand accent—according to media reports, Balchi spent his youth in New Zealand. Shortly after the Islamists seized power in August 2021, Balchi made his first public appearance when he translated for the Taliban’s chief spokesman, Sabiullah Mujahid.

According to the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of five visa applications have been submitted by the Afghan side. The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that, as the host country of the EU institutions, it is obligated to facilitate such meetings and not to hinder them.

Belgian Foreign Minister Distances Himself from Invitation

At the same time, a spokesperson stated that Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot did not approve of the decision to invite Taliban representatives to Brussels. “He would never accept that the Belgian government, in its own name, invite these individuals to Belgium for talks,” the spokesperson said.

Austria has also been conducting technical talks with the Taliban for some time in order to be able to deport more people. A delegation from the Austrian Ministry of the Interior traveled to Afghanistan in early 2025; in September, Taliban representatives visited Vienna. Norway had already extended an invitation to representatives of the Islamist group in early 2022.

Taliban Deny Women Education and Jobs

In the summer of 2021, the Taliban seized power again in Afghanistan following a lightning offensive. Since then, they have been systematically restricting women’s and girls’ access to higher education and the labor market.

Just under two weeks ago, Taliban security forces brutally cracked down on protests in the western Afghan city of Herat. The United Nations reported that at least two people were killed, one of whom was a boy. People had protested after morality police in the city arrested dozens of women for alleged violations of dress codes.