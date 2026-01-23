A coffee to go, a takeout pizza, and an online order that arrives in a huge box: The EU generates a lot of packaging waste. New rules are intended to reduce this waste.

Starting today, grease-resistant burger boxes or pastry wrappers containing certain harmful substances may no longer be sold in the EU. The EU Packaging Regulation, which takes effect today, sets new limits for so-called PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in food packaging. These substances, also known as “forever chemicals,” are intended to prevent, for example, french fry boxes or kebab bags from becoming soggy.

According to the Baden-Württemberg Consumer Advice Center, the threshold limits are so low that PFAS can no longer be used as a grease-repellent coating, effectively ruling out this use. Stock on hand may still be used. These substances are suspected of being harmful to health.

In addition to the strict limits on PFAS, the new regulation also brings about other far-reaching changes. For consumers, however, most of these changes are not expected to become visible or noticeable until 2030.

In the future, packaging must be recyclable and as small as possible. The allowed amount of empty space—for example, in cardboard boxes for online orders—will be limited to 50 percent. Space filled with materials such as paper, bubble wrap, or Styrofoam chips also counts as empty space. In addition, certain types of single-use plastic packaging for unprocessed fresh fruits and vegetables will be prohibited. Very lightweight plastic bags will also be banned—unless they are needed for hygiene reasons or for loose food items and thus help prevent food waste.

Packaging waste is a major problem. According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, 177.8 kilograms of packaging waste were generated per capita in 2023. The new rules are intended to ensure that packaging waste in the EU is gradually reduced by at least 15 percent by 2040 compared to 2018. The goal is a 5 percent reduction by 2030 and a 10 percent reduction by 2035.