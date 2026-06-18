After the vote on deportation centers, disturbing scenes unfolded in the EU Parliament. EU

More deportations, tougher measures: The EU Parliament voted in favor of new rules on migration policy. Then a scandal erupted: Right-wing lawmakers shouted “Send them back” for minutes on end.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU Parliament has adopted new asylum rules designed to facilitate deportations and allow for the establishment of return centers for migrants required to leave for third countries.

Immediately after the vote, turmoil broke out. Right-wing lawmakers chanted “Send them back” for minutes on end.

Later, members of Germany’s AfD held a “deportation party” on the rooftop terrace, which security had to break up. Show more

The European Parliament approved the plan for the controversial return centers for rejected asylum seekers in third countries and further tightening of asylum rules with 418 votes in favor, 218 against, and 30 abstentions. A majority of conservative and right-wing lawmakers in Strasbourg approved the legislative changes, which are intended to facilitate more deportations.

A dark moment that is likely to go down in EU history.



Centrists ally with the far-right to establish detention centres for migrant families, to chants of "Send them Back".



The Left replies "Shame on You". pic.twitter.com/3ym7uFzMUr — Manus Carlisle (@manus_carlisle) June 17, 2026

After the vote, a commotion broke out. Amid cheers and boos, right-wing lawmakers chanted loudly, “Send them back,” which was met with chants of “Shame on you.”

Liberal lawmaker fears for her safety

The liberal Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani was shocked by the incidents. “Never before have I felt as unsafe in this parliament as I did after the vote on the return regulation. The chants from the far right [...] were directed at perfectly ordinary people whose only ‘crime’ was seeking a better life in Europe.”

Members of the German AfD appeared unimpressed by this. According to *Der Spiegel*, they celebrated a “deportation party” on the rooftop terrace of the parliament building following the session. Parliament’s security service was reportedly called to the event because of the noise and quickly put an end to it.

The planned deportation centers (“return hubs”) outside the European Union are intended to house individuals subject to enforceable deportation who cannot be returned to their countries of origin—for example, because their home country refuses to take them back. Under the new regulations, unaccompanied minors are not to be deported to these centers. For families with children and adolescents, however, this option is already available.

With agency material.