Were there price-fixing agreements in the construction chemicals industry? The European Commission is investigating possible violations of competition law. Germany is also involved in the investigation.

The European Commission suspects several manufacturers of construction chemicals of colluding to raise prices for chemicals used in cement, concrete, and mortar, thereby potentially violating European antitrust law. According to preliminary findings, the companies are alleged to have coordinated in 2021 and 2022 on how to justify price increases in press releases issued by industry associations in Germany, France, and Spain, the Brussels-based authority reported. At that time, raw material prices had risen due, among other factors, to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Germany, the companies involved are Cemex, Ha-be, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie, Liesen, Remei, Sika, and the industry association Deutsche Bauchemie. Like companies and their respective associations in Spain and France, they are alleged to have coordinated future price increases for chemical additives and admixtures.

Prices Affect Construction Costs

According to the European Commission, additives are primarily used to improve manufacturing processes and the performance of cement. Chemical admixtures are therefore added to concrete and mortar to enhance their performance, durability, and workability. Consequently, the prices of cement, concrete, and mortar have a direct impact on construction costs.

The European Commission has informed the parties involved of the allegations against them. They may now respond to this preliminary assessment and present their views.

A fine is a possibility

If the European Commission ultimately concludes that there is sufficient evidence of a violation, it may prohibit the violation and impose fines of up to 10 percent of the company’s global annual revenue. There is no statutory deadline for concluding the investigation. In October 2023, the authority conducted inspections of the business premises of companies in the construction chemicals industry in several member states.

Among other things, the Brussels authority is tasked with ensuring that companies do not distort competition in the single market through anti-competitive agreements or the abuse of market power.