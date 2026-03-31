According to the EU, Israel's plans to introduce the death penalty for terrorists represent a serious step backwards compared to previous practice. Bild: dpa

The EU is clearly critical of Israel's plans for the death penalty and warns of a "serious step backwards". It would also violate obligations under a partnership agreement.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU has unanimously criticized Israel for plans to introduce the death penalty for terrorists.

This represents "a serious step backwards compared to previous practice and Israel's own commitments", said EU foreign affairs representative Katja Kallas.

All 27 member states endorsed the declaration. Show more

All 27 EU member states have sharply criticized Israel's plans to introduce the death penalty for terrorists.

The adoption of the relevant law by the Israeli parliament represents a serious step backwards compared to previous practice and Israel's own commitments, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas on behalf of the member states.

They were deeply concerned about the de facto discriminatory nature of the law. In Kallas' statement on behalf of the 27 EU member states, it was recalled that Israel had had a de facto moratorium on both executions and the imposition of the death penalty for a long time.

Israel is losing its role model function in the Middle East

This means that the country has so far acted as a role model in the region - despite a complex security environment.

The EU continues to call on Israel to adhere to its previous fundamental stance and to comply with its obligations under international law and its commitment to democratic principles, as enshrined in the provisions of the Association Agreement between the EU and Israel, the statement continued.

The death penalty is a violation of the right to life and cannot be carried out without also violating the absolute prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Furthermore, there is no proven deterrent effect of the death penalty and any miscarriages of justice would be made irreversible.