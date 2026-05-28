The EU does not want to appoint a chief negotiator for possible Ukraine peace talks with Russia for the time being. Several senior EU officials and diplomats told the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur on the fringes of an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Cyprus that such a step is not currently considered sensible by the EU's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and leading EU states such as Germany.

ARCHIVE - This photo provided by Russian state news agency Sputnik via AP shows Russian President Vladimir Putin listening to Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Moskalkova during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin via AP/dpa

Instead of talking about people, they said, they would first discuss strategic issues. "We need to agree on what we want to talk about with Russia," said an EU official. It is important to clarify how the EU could support diplomatic efforts to end the Russian war of aggression.

Sanctions pressure to bring Putin to the negotiating table

At the same time, it is reportedly planned to press ahead with preparations for further sanctions against Russia. Accordingly, it is not assumed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is at all willing to negotiate at the present time.

According to dpa, the EU Commission and the EU's External Action Service want to present a proposal for what is now the 21st package of Russia sanctions in confidential talks with representatives of member states this Thursday. According to the proposal, it will affect the financial sector and suppliers to the arms industry, among others.

Speculation about Merkel and Draghi

In Brussels and in other European capitals, there has recently been increased discussion about whether the EU should appoint a representative for possible negotiations with Russia. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finnish President Alexander Stubb as well as Mario Draghi, the former President of the European Central Bank, have been mentioned as potential candidates.

Russian President Putin also publicly put forward the name of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. However, both the current German government and EU representatives ruled out Putin's 82-year-old confidant as a candidate. "We Europeans decide for ourselves who speaks for us. No one else," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

US initiative comes to a standstill

The background to the debate is that US President Donald Trump's Ukraine peace initiative has so far failed to produce any tangible results and no longer seems to be at the top of Washington's agenda due to the Iran conflict. Against this backdrop, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently openly called for greater EU involvement. He suggested that it might be worth clarifying who could theoretically represent Europe at the negotiating table.

However, on the fringes of the current meeting of foreign ministers in the Cypriot port city of Limassol, diplomats said that the discussion about a possible Russia envoy was being conducted primarily in the media and less in politics. From a diplomatic point of view, it would not be a good idea to appoint a chief negotiator now, who might then not even be involved in the talks still being conducted by the USA.

Merkel sees incumbent heads of government as having a duty

It is also pointed out in Brussels that the EU has top representatives in Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President António Costa who could conduct talks on behalf of the European Union if the worst comes to the worst. Should participation at security advisor level be desired, the heads of Costa's and von der Leyen's cabinets would also be available. It is also conceivable that leading European heads of state and government such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Merz or Italian Prime Minister Meloni could hold talks with Putin.

Merkel had also recently expressed this view. At the WDR Europaforum, the former Chancellor pointed out that she had spoken to Putin personally after Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. At the time, she said, it had not occurred to her to send a mediator in her place. You need "political power" for something like that.

How realistic serious talks with Russia are, however, is questionable. Russia had recently claimed to be open to a dialog with the Europeans. However, the fact that it is relentlessly continuing its attacks against Ukraine and recently threatened further heavy attacks on the capital Kiev is seen in Brussels as a clear sign that the chances of a quick peace agreement are currently not all that great.

The latest heavy airstrikes on Kiev took place at the weekend following a video conference between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Merz, Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to Zelensky, the exchange focused on the question of "how peace diplomacy can be revived and how Europe can play a role in this".