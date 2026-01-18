Trump's declaration of war in the Greenland dispute: What can Europe do? - Gallery Trump insists on his claim to Greenland. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Europeans are currently feverishly discussing how they should respond to Trump's tariff threat. Image: dpa Trump's declaration of war in the Greenland dispute: What can Europe do? - Gallery Trump insists on his claim to Greenland. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Europeans are currently feverishly discussing how they should respond to Trump's tariff threat. Image: dpa

After threats, now open blackmail: the US president is trying to enforce his illegal claim to Greenland with tariffs for Germany and other countries. Can Europe counter?

US President Donald Trump is threatening European NATO allies with punitive tariffs to persuade Denmark to sell Greenland to the USA.

The EU is considering retaliatory tariffs, diplomatic protests and the freezing of trade agreements in response, but wants to avoid an escalation.

Despite all the tensions, attempts are being made to keep Nato functioning as the backbone of Europe's security policy. Show more

Greenland should belong to the USA - Donald Trump is consistently pursuing this plan. Now the US president is announcing additional tariffs against Germany and other European Nato allies if Denmark does not sell its huge Arctic island to the US as requested. How can the Europeans counter this challenge? And: is the USA still a reliable partner - or rather an adversary?

How are the Europeans likely to react now?

This is currently being discussed feverishly, as there is a dangerous balancing act to be mastered. On the one hand, the Europeans must show Trump that they will not put up with such an approach. On the other hand, an escalation must be avoided, as the Europeans are extremely dependent on the United States when it comes to defense and technology issues.

A horror scenario is that Trump announces the United States' withdrawal from NATO in the dispute over Greenland - and Russia then feels invited to extend its campaign of conquest to the EU states in the Baltic region, for example.

What could actually happen in terms of customs and economic policy?

It is likely that the EU will now threaten to use its new instrument against coercive economic measures: it would make it possible to impose retaliatory tariffs on imports of US goods. In addition, US companies could be excluded from being awarded public contracts - or import and export restrictions could be imposed on certain products. The French government announced on Sunday that it would apply for this quickly.

It is also considered certain that the EU will put the implementation of certain agreements from the customs agreement concluded in the summer on hold. Among other things, they provide for the abolition of tariffs on all US industrial goods and improved EU market access for certain US agricultural products.

What options does diplomacy offer?

In addition to counter-tariffs, the Europeans could also resort to traditional means of diplomatic protest and, for example, summon the US ambassadors in a coordinated manner to convey their indignation to Washington.

Initially, Germany and the other European countries affected issued a joint statement against the US President's threat. "Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and carry the risk of escalation," reads the statement issued by Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

They will react in a coordinated manner. At the same time, the statement signals a desire to remain in talks with the US: "Building on the process initiated last week, we are ready to enter into a dialog based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Would a boycott of the World Cup also be conceivable?

This idea has been put forward by CDU foreign policy expert Jürgen Hardt - in the event that the USA illegally annexes Greenland. He said on Deutschlandfunk radio on Saturday that such a "breach of taboo" would fundamentally change Europe's relationship with the USA. Under these circumstances, he could not imagine celebrating a happy football festival in the USA in the summer.

In his view, an illegal occupation of Greenland would mean that the Europeans would have to check "whether it is possible to take part in such games". However, he firmly assumes that this will not happen and that Trump will abandon this plan. Trump must be aware that things that are "dear and important" to him, such as the World Cup in the summer, would be jeopardized if he took such steps. He had not spoken to Chancellor Friedrich Merz about this issue, he said when asked.

The World Cup is organized by the world association FIFA, with Germany participating through the German Football Association. The associations act largely autonomously. In addition, boycotts are viewed very critically in sport. Similar considerations before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to the human rights conditions on site led to months of debate - but ultimately had no impact. The associations always emphasize the need to separate sport from politics.

Could the Europeans threaten to close American military bases?

For decades, there have been dozens of large US military bases in Europe, which are of enormous importance in America's global operations - for example in the Middle East: Troops, weapons, ships and aircraft are stationed here, drones are controlled and the wounded are cared for. In Germany, these include the US High Command for Europe (EUCOM) in Stuttgart and the US Air Force hub at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate. The USA also maintains other important bases in Italy and the UK.

If the Europeans were to decide to restrict or prohibit the operation of these military bases in protest against Trump's Greenland policy, the logistics of the US armed forces would face major problems, such as the supply of troops in other parts of the world. However, this approach is not realistic, as the soldiers and nuclear bombs stationed in Europe by the Western protecting power USA are still regarded as an indispensable deterrent against external aggressors, despite Trump's recurring criticism of NATO, especially since the Russian war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine.

Is NATO still capable of acting in the face of the conflict?

So far, all sides have tried to avoid major damage to NATO. Even Trump recently made it clear that he does not want to use the alliance membership of the world's strongest military power as leverage against the allies. He announced on his online platform Truth Social: "We will always be there for NATO, even if it won't be there for us".

In principle, Nato fulfills its main purpose as long as it reliably deters adversaries such as Russia from launching a military attack on an allied state. In this context, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in particular see it as a kind of life insurance policy that must be preserved at all costs. Although the European allies Great Britain and France are also nuclear powers, their arsenal of explosive devices is very limited and is not considered sufficient to provide adequate deterrence for the whole of Europe.

What impact would additional tariffs have on the economy?

In the view of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), the announced tariffs would result in noticeable additional cuts: "The slump in German exports to the USA by almost ten percent in 2025 would only be a gallop," warns DIHK head of foreign trade Volker Treier. According to the industry association VDMA, the European mechanical and plant engineering sector is already disproportionately affected by the US tariffs because a large number of products are subject to special tariffs of 50 percent on steel and aluminum. According to the German Association of the Automotive Industry, the costs of these additional tariffs for German and European industry would be enormous.