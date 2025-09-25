ARCHIVE - Soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard prepare a drone. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa/Archive sda

Estonia is building anti-tank ditches - but the real threat comes from the air. From the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, politicians and military representatives are warning of NATO's weaknesses in drone defense.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian drones repeatedly invade the airspace of NATO states.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are calling for affordable and mass-produced defense systems.

The EU is struggling for a common "drone wall" - so far without sufficient funding. Show more

In order to prepare for a possible conflict with Russia, Estonia is having trenches dug, building bunkers and extending fences along the border. However, these traditional defenses are of little help against the threat posed by potential drone attacks and electronic jamming manoeuvres from Moscow. From the Baltic to the Black Sea, states on NATO's eastern flank face a challenge that proved to be a key factor in the Ukraine war: the ability to defend against cheap but dangerous unmanned aerial vehicles.

The intrusion of around 20 Russian drones into Polish airspace a few weeks ago has highlighted gaps in the air defense of NATO countries. Fighter jets worth several million euros took to the skies to respond to drones that cost just a few thousand euros. The Kremlin rejected the accusation of a deliberate provocation.

It was initially unclear who was behind the latest drone alert over Danish airports. Denmark's Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen spoke on Thursday of a "professional actor" and a systematic approach. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said that the aim had been to sow fear and division. In view of the growing problem, defense ministers from EU countries wanted to meet on Friday to discuss improved drone defense.

Exclusive: Chinese drone experts have flown to Russia to conduct technical development work on military drones at a state-owned weapons manufacturer that is under Western sanctions, according to two European security officials and documents seen by Reuters https://t.co/RNAhwGbcfM pic.twitter.com/ihSzcC4ynB — Reuters (@Reuters) September 25, 2025

NATO warned Russia on Tuesday that it would defend itself resolutely against further violations of its airspace. Last week, Estonia accused Moscow of intruding into the Baltic country's airspace with three fighter jets. The military alliance has experience in identifying threats from jets and missiles. Dealing with drones is a greater challenge, according to defense circles.

Most of the drones in Poland have not even been detected, says Hanno Pevkur, the Estonian Minister of Defense. "This is a real gap that we need to close." Military and defense representatives from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania told the AP news agency that countering drones requires solving complex technological, financial and bureaucratic problems.

How is Europe adapting to the new warfare?

Europe needs cheaper technologies and must speed up production and procurement cycles. But even then, drone technology is developing so quickly that anything bought now could be obsolete in just a few months.

"What I need is technology that is good enough, affordable and mass producible," says Estonia's army commander Andrus Merilo. He does not need high-end weapons, of which he can only use one - against targets that attack hundreds of times.

Kusti Salm, a former senior official in the Estonian Ministry of Defense, says that every drone is "a lottery ticket that always wins". That is why Russia deploys drones in Ukraine every night. Either a drone hits its target - or it is knocked out of the sky with a missile, which puts a strain on Ukraine's air defense and finances because missiles are more expensive than drones, says the entrepreneur, who has been CEO of Frankenburg Technologies since last year. The company develops inexpensive missiles for drone defense.

An unknown object exploded in Poland: A crater formed in the crash area, and among the debris was a detail resembling a propeller – Łuków TV.



Local authorities are reporting a possible airspace violation.



According to Rzeczpospolita, the drone crashed 40 km from Warsaw and 100… pic.twitter.com/8Mq7k5tk5X — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) August 20, 2025

Although Russia and Ukraine are increasingly relying on drone attacks, little has been invested in drone defense systems. It is simply easier to get a drone into the air than to develop something that detects it or knocks it out of the sky.

Slow, low-flying drones made of wood, fiberglass, plastic or polystyrene are often overlooked by radar systems and mistaken for birds or planes. Enemy agents can also circumvent defense systems by only launching drones within a country they want to attack. Ukraine has demonstrated this in attacks on Russian military airfields this year.

Ever greater problems with defense

Estonian military chief Merilo cites further problems with drone defense: The electronic jamming of enemy drones or their communication could also affect one's own systems.

The number of countries in which drones have been sighted or have been downed has steadily increased over the course of the war. The incidents made it clear that Europe needed to solve its drone problem immediately, says Māris Tūtins, Head of the Information Analysis and Operations Department at the Headquarters of the United Armed Forces of Latvia.

There is growing support among European heads of state and government for the construction of a kind of drone wall along the EU's eastern borders. However, the European Union refused to provide funding for a joint proposal from Estonia and Lithuania for such a project in March.

Estonia's Defense Minister Pevkur sees this as an omission, but is also aware of the difficulties in implementing an effective drone defense. "Drones are not mosquitoes," he says, suggesting that it is unlikely that an "electronic wall" along the NATO borders could function on the principle of an electric fly trap.

Not all drones are the same. (archive picture) Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

There are many different types of drones - from high-flying reconnaissance devices and attack models to those that are attached to a thin fiber optic cable during use and therefore cannot be disturbed. Russia is also deploying dummies without explosive charges in Ukraine, whose sole purpose is to tire out the enemy's air defenses.

Estonian army commander Merilo says that an effective concept for drone defense must consist of several layers. These include sensors, electronic warfare and the use of inexpensive small missiles or own attack drones.

The fact that it has so far only been possible to buy "really expensive" systems may also have to do with the fact that large defense companies, which have invested billions in the development of expensive defense systems over decades, have little interest in launching something new on the market that is cheaper. "We need to understand this game," says Merilo. Although there are some technologies, the question is who will produce them - and how quickly.

Development sometimes only takes weeks

Meanwhile, the nightly attacks are forcing Kiev to develop its own technologies, while Latvia and some other NATO countries have turned to Salm's company Frankenburg to buy small anti-drone missiles as soon as they go into production. However, an unsystematic approach is not ideal, says Salm.

Instead, the EU needs to invest in European start-ups that can boost drone defense that works with different allies and in different weapon systems.

In Ukraine, sometimes only weeks pass between the development of a technology and its deployment on the battlefield. Lithuania's Deputy Defense Minister Tomas Godliauskas says that Europe does not have time to wait for procurement opportunities. Another lesson from Ukraine is that what works today may be useless tomorrow.

And as important as drone defense is today, it is also important not to lose sight of other areas: Russia is using all means at its disposal to destabilize Europe, including hybrid warfare and cyberattacks.