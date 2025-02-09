Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Friedrich Merz (right) Kay Nietfeld/dpa

On Sunday evening, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his challenger Friedrich Merz will face off in the eagerly awaited TV duel. The debate promises to be particularly explosive.

Sven Ziegler

On Sunday, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his challenger Friedrich Merz (CDU) will meet in an eagerly awaited TV duel.

The 90-minute debate will be broadcast live at 8.15 pm on ARD and ZDF and will be hosted by Sandra Maischberger (ARD) and Maybrit Illner (ZDF).

The clash is regarded as a decisive moment in the Bundestag election campaign. It is the only direct duel between the two leading candidates and offers them the opportunity to present their positions to an audience of millions.

Political differences

Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz represent different political approaches. Scholz is committed to a socially just policy with a focus on climate protection, social security and the expansion of the welfare state. He wants government investment in education, infrastructure and digitalization in order to promote equal opportunities and strengthen social cohesion.

In contrast, Merz is pursuing a liberal economic course with the aim of increasing Germany's competitiveness. He advocates tax cuts, a reduction in bureaucracy and greater promotion of the free market economy. On migration policy, Merz advocates a more restrictive approach and calls for more consistent deportation of rejected asylum seekers and a limit on immigration.

These different points of view are likely to lead to intense discussions in the TV duel. Topics such as economic policy, climate change, social justice and migration are likely to take center stage and illustrate the contrasting visions of the two candidates for the future of Germany. Viewers can expect both politicians to defend their positions with vigor and try to convince voters of their respective concepts.

Controversy surrounding the participation of other candidates

The decision by ARD and ZDF to hold the TV duel exclusively between Scholz and Merz has caused discussion. Representatives of the Greens and the AfD criticized the exclusion of their candidates for chancellor Robert Habeck and Alice Weidel and called for a broader debate round. Robert Habeck refused to take part in a separate debate with Alice Weidel, which led to further tensions.

Friedrich Merz then suggested expanding the planned duel to a four-way round to include Habeck and Weidel. However, ARD and ZDF rejected this proposal and stuck to the original format.

RTL is now stepping into the breach. On February 16, a four-way round with Scholz, Merz, Habeck and Weidel will take place live on TV.

Significance of the TV duel for the Bundestag election

The TV duel between Scholz and Merz is considered an important milestone in the Bundestag election campaign and could have a decisive influence on voter favorability. Current polls put the CDU/CSU at 30%, ahead of the AfD with 22% and the SPD with 17%. In this context, the debate offers both candidates the chance to convince undecided voters and strengthen their positions.

For Olaf Scholz, it is an opportunity to defend his administration and boost confidence in his policies. He will try to highlight his successes and set out his vision for the future of Germany. Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, has the opportunity to present himself as a convincing alternative and underpin his criticism of the current government. He will be keen to explain his plans for economic recovery and reform.

A convincing performance could tip the scales and decide the outcome of the election.

Rules and procedure

The TV debate follows a clearly structured procedure to ensure a fair and orderly exchange of blows. The debate is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will be moderated by experienced journalists Sandra Maischberger (ARD) and Maybrit Illner (ZDF).

The presenters will lead through various thematic blocks covering current political issues and ask both candidates questions in turn. The order of the answers and the speaking times are precisely defined to ensure equal opportunities.

Both candidates stand at lecterns during the debate and are only allowed to bring a pen and a notepad. No other aids or documents are permitted in order to encourage spontaneous and authentic answers.

The topics of the debate were determined in advance, but not announced in detail in order to preserve a certain spontaneity. It can be assumed that key topics such as the economy, climate policy, social justice and foreign policy will be addressed.