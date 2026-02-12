The top of the rocket is 20 meters high. It was manufactured in Switzerland. Bild: Keystone

Successful launch of the European Ariane 6 launcher with four boosters from the European spaceport in French Guiana. The rocket also flies into space thanks to Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The European launcher Ariane 6 has been launched into space for the sixth time.

Its more powerful configuration with four boosters was used for the first time.

Switzerland was also involved in the successful transportation of the satellites on board into space. Show more

The European launcher Ariane 6 has been launched into space with four boosters for the first time. The rocket lifted off from the European spaceport in French Guiana. Ariane 6 is also flying thanks to Switzerland.

The launch was broadcast live by the European Space Agency (ESA). On board the rocket were 32 satellites for the Internet giant Amazon's Leo project. Amazon Leo is a satellite internet network currently under construction.

This was the sixth flight for Ariane 6. However, this was the first time that its more powerful configuration with four boosters was used. Previously, the rocket only flew with two boosters.

The boosters are the engines attached to the side of the rocket that provide the thrust to accelerate the rocket during take-off. With four boosters, the rocket can carry 21.6 tons of payload into low Earth orbit. With two boosters it is only 10.3 tons.

Rocket tips from Switzerland

Switzerland was also involved in the successful transportation of the satellites into space: The company ApcoTechnologies, based in Vaud, built a part for the attachment and the cap of the boosters. In addition, the tips of the Ariane 6 rockets are manufactured by Beyond Gravity in Emmen in the canton of Lucerne.

The 32 Leo satellites were housed in this tip, where they are protected until they reach space. At this launch, it was a full 20 meters high and had a diameter of 5.4 meters.

This rocket was therefore the tallest Ariane 6 to date, as the ESA had announced in the run-up to the launch. After assembly on the launch pad at the European spaceport in French Guiana, it was 62 meters high. This corresponds roughly to the height of the Federal Palace in Bern.