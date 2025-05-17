  1. Residential Customers
230 francs entrance fee European right-wing extremists make pilgrimage to hate event

SDA

17.5.2025 - 14:53

Martin Sellner has also been invited to the meeting of right-wing extremists in Milan. (archive picture)
Bild: Sebastian Willnow/dpa

Right-wing extremists from all over Europe paid 230 francs to attend an event on the topic of "remigration" in Milan. The city has distanced itself from the meeting.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • European right-wing extremists met in Milan on Saturday morning.
  • An event on the topic of remigration took place there. The aim behind the term is to expel many people with a migration background from Europe.
  • The meeting was organized by a 23-year-old right-wing extremist.
  • Admission to the event cost the equivalent of 230 francs.
Show more

Right-wing extremists from all over Europe met on Saturday morning in Gallarate near Milan for a summit organized by the "Remigration" group.

This group advocates the mass expulsion of migrants from Europe. 400 people, who according to Italian media paid the equivalent of 230 francs to attend, took part in the event in a theater.

The organizer is just 23 years old

The meeting was organized by Andrea Ballarati, a 23-year-old economics student and former activist of the "Gioventù Nazionale", the youth section of the right-wing ruling party "Fratelli d'Italia", which he then left to join extra-parliamentary political movements.

Political parties. SP warns of right-wing populist wave at party conference

Political partiesSP warns of right-wing populist wave at party conference

Since 2022, Ballarati has been one of the founders of the "Action, Culture, Tradition" identity association. He proposed Italy as the venue for the meeting, to which Austrian Identitarian Martin Sellner, Dutch far-right politician Eva Vlaardingerbroek and French Front National politician Jean Yves Le Gallou have also been invited.

The meeting of right-wing extremists sparked criticism from Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala. "There is no place for right-wing extremism in Milan," said the center-left politician.

