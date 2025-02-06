Two European tourists died in Sri Lanka after being hospitalized with symptoms of poisoning. (archive picture) Bild: Philipp Laage/dpa-tmn

Two tourists from Germany and the UK have died after a mysterious poisoning in a hostel in Sri Lanka. Is the tragic incident linked to the use of pesticides?

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German and a British tourist have died in Sri Lanka after suffering symptoms of poisoning. Another German survives with the same symptoms.

The guests of a hostel in the capital Colombo had suddenly felt very ill and had to go to hospital.

The police are investigating whether the fatal poisoning is linked to a highly toxic pesticide that was used in the hostel. Show more

Two tragic deaths at a hostel in Sri Lanka have left police baffled: two young female tourists, a German and a British woman, died after suddenly showing severe signs of poisoning. Another German traveler survived with similar symptoms.

According to local media reports, the three guests at a hostel in the capital Colombo suddenly felt seriously ill last Sunday. They complained of severe nausea and were vomiting violently. They were immediately taken to hospital, but all help came too late for the 24-year-old British woman - she died in hospital.

The 27-year-old German woman could not be saved either. Her partner, also from Germany, survived and is currently receiving medical treatment. The couple and the British woman were staying in the same room at the hostel.

Poisoning by pesticide?

The police have now launched an investigation and are looking into possible poisoning by a pesticide. According to the investigation, a highly toxic chemical was used in the hostel at the end of January to combat bedbugs.

The affected room was locked for three days, while the later victims were accommodated in an adjoining room. Whether the toxic residues of the substance led to the serious poisoning is currently being investigated during the autopsy of the bodies.

Even though other causes of the poisoning have not yet been ruled out, the hostel in question has been closed and sealed by order of a court.