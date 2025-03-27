Consumers are boycotting products from the USA because of Trump. sda

Due to the political controversies surrounding Donald Trump, a third of French people are boycotting American products. This trend is also spreading to other European countries.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around a third of French people are boycotting American brands such as Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Tesla in protest against Donald Trump's policies.

Scandinavia and Canada are following suit.

The boycott is aimed at economic patriotism, but faces practical hurdles.

Despite the uncertain economic impact, the boycott remains symbolically significant and is being continued by many consumers. Show more

A third of French people have decided to avoid American products to protest against Donald Trump's policies. This movement, which is also spreading to other European countries, is mainly organized via social networks.

According to a recent survey conducted by the French opinion institute Ifop for "NYC.fr", 32% of French people say they are boycotting American brands. Coca-Cola and McDonald's are particularly affected, followed by Starbucks, KFC, Tesla and X. The latter are associated with Elon Musk, a close advisor to Trump.

Scandinavian countries follow the trend

The boycott goes beyond the personal rejection of the former US president: 62% of French boycotters now prefer European products, reflecting both economic patriotism and a rejection of American politics.

This trend can also be observed in Scandinavia. In Sweden, around 29% of the population support this movement, which is supported by Facebook groups such as "Bojkotta varor fran USA" with over 63,000 members. In Denmark, retailers mark European products with a special star to make it easier for consumers to choose.

Challenges of the boycott

However, systematically cutting off American products is not easy in a world dominated by the USA. Agneta Gottberg Henriksson, who stopped buying American products a week ago, admits that it's especially difficult when it comes to technology. She finds it ironic that the boycott is mainly being organized via Facebook, a platform that belongs to Meta.

Implementing the "anti-USA" advice is often complicated. Instead of investing in a Tesla car, people are advised to buy a Peugeot vehicle made in France, even though its parent company Stellantis is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The switch from Nike to Salomon, a brand of the Finnish company Amer Sports, which is also listed in New York, also highlights the challenges.

Tourism as another boycott area

In Canada, the boycott is also evident in tourism. According to a survey by Abacus Data, 56% of Canadians have canceled or changed their trips to the USA, resulting in a 40% drop in bookings and a 20% cancellation rate. The boycott thus also extends to tourism decisions and sends a strong signal of rejection towards American politics under Trump.

However, the actual economic impact of the boycott is uncertain. Olof Johansson Stenman, an economist at the University of Gothenburg, explains that such movements often only have short-term effects on sales. Nevertheless, the commitment remains symbolically strong and many French people intend to continue their boycott in the coming months.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.