Ahead of Trump's planned meeting with Putin in Alaska, Europeans are demonstratively backing Ukraine. German Chancellor Merz is doing everything he can to put the US President on the spot with five points.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Europeans and Ukrainian President Zelenskyi fear that Trump and Putin could agree to cede territory to Russia in Alaska on Friday.

At a video conference with Trump initiated by German Chancellor Merz, European heads of state and government want to prevent this.

Fundamental European and Ukrainian security interests are to be safeguarded in Alaska. Show more

Ahead of Donald Trump's Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, the Europeans are trying to commit the US President to five points for possible peace talks - including a ceasefire and security guarantees.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) made it clear at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky: "In Alaska, fundamental European and Ukrainian security interests must be safeguarded." This is the message the Europeans are sending Trump. Merz spoke of "hope for movement" and "hope for peace in Ukraine".

Fear of territorial cessions

The Europeans and Selenskyj fear that Trump and Putin could agree on Friday in Alaska to cede territory from Ukraine to Russia, which Kiev strictly rejects.

As a signal of support for Ukraine, Merz, who had organized the video calls, had also invited Selenskyj to the telephone conference with Trump in Berlin. The Ukrainian referred to his country's constitution, which does not permit the transfer of territory.

However, Zelensky said: "I would like to emphasize immediately that any issues concerning the territorial integrity of our state cannot be discussed without taking into account our state, our people, the will of the state, the will of our people and the Constitution of Ukraine."

"A ceasefire must be at the beginning"

Merz emphasized that during the consultations, the participants were very unanimous in their assessment of the initial situation as well as the achievable goal for Friday. With a view to the summit in Alaska, he said: "We want President Donald Trump to succeed on Friday in Anchorage."

It had been made clear that Ukraine would have to sit at the table as soon as there were follow-up meetings. "We want negotiations to take place in the right order. A ceasefire must come first," said Merz. Essential elements should then be agreed in a framework agreement.

Thirdly, he said: "Ukraine is prepared to negotiate on territorial issues. But then the so-called line of contact must be the starting point and legal recognition of Russian occupation is not on the table. The principle that borders must not be changed by force must continue to apply." The front line is referred to as the line of contact.

"Robust security guarantees for Kiev" and the ability of the Ukrainian armed forces to defend themselves are also necessary. Negotiations must also be part of a joint transatlantic strategy.

More pressure on Russia required without results in Alaska

If there is no movement in Alaska, the USA and the Europeans will have to increase the pressure: "President Trump knows this position, he shares it very broadly. And that's why I can say that we had a really constructive and good conversation."

Merz, Selenskyj and Trump were joined by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council President António Costa and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Poland was also represented in various rounds by Head of State Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

According to the President of the European Commission, Europe, the USA and NATO have strengthened their common ground, as she announced after the conference. She spoke of a "very good discussion", during which they exchanged views on the upcoming bilateral meeting in Alaska.

France's head of state Emmanuel Macron spoke out in favor of a three-way meeting between Trump, Kremlin leader Putin and Selensky in Europe. He explained: "We would like this to be held in Europe, in a neutral country that is accepted by all sides."

Russia also wants to discuss bilateral issues in Alaska

According to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia wants to continue working towards the normalization of bilateral relations in Alaska on Friday. The meeting will deal with all issues that have accumulated - from the Ukraine conflict to the obstacles to a normally functioning dialog between the two countries, said deputy ministry spokesman Alexei Fadeev in Moscow. The summit is of the utmost importance for international peace and stability in the world.

Russian troops have stepped up their advance in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks. At the same time, the United Nations registered a record number of injured and killed civilians in Ukraine in July. According to the report published by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, 286 people were killed and 1,388 injured. This is the highest figure since May 2022.

Compared to the same month last year, the number of victims rose by 22.5 percent. According to the report, almost 40 percent of the victims are attributable to Russian airstrikes with drones and missiles on targets in the Ukrainian hinterland - including major cities such as Kiev, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

