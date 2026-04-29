At least 95 percent of Europe experienced above-average temperatures in 2025 (symbolic image) Keystone

Europe is feeling the effects of climate change more and more clearly. A new report shows record levels of heat, fires and disappearing ice. Experts warn that the continent is warming particularly quickly.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A report shows that by 2025, Europe will have experienced record levels of extreme climate impacts such as heat, droughts, fires and disappearing ice.

The continent is warming twice as fast as the global average.

In addition to risks for nature, water and energy supply, there are also individual opportunities, such as the expansion of solar energy. Show more

Climate change is becoming increasingly evident in Europe: in 2025, the continent experienced a huge decline in snow and ice cover, droughts, heatwaves, forest fires and ocean warming, among other things, much of it at record levels.

This is summarized in the report on the state of the climate in Europe in 2025 by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the EU climate change service Copernicus.

According to the report, the average sea surface temperature was at a record high for the fourth time in a row. Fires have burned more than one million hectares, more than ever before. Never since records began have Germany, Spain, Cyprus, the UK and the Netherlands experienced such high forest fire emissions. 70 percent of rivers had less water compared to the long-term average.

At least 95 percent of the continent experienced above-average temperatures, with 21 hot days in a row in Norway, Sweden and Finland. In the Arctic Circle, it was more than 30 degrees in some places. Snow cover was almost a third below the long-term average and the Greenland ice sheet lost 139 billion tons of ice.

1.5 degree target temporarily unattainable

The continent has been heating up twice as fast as the world as a whole since the 1980s, says WMO chief Celeste Saulo. For her, it is clear: "The record increase in greenhouse gases means that it will be practically impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees in the coming years." That was one of the goals of the World Climate Conference in Paris. In 2024, the value was already around 1.55 degrees above pre-industrial levels, in 2025 it was 1.48 degrees. Robust climate protection measures are important to keep the excess as low and as short as possible.

The fact that temperatures are rising particularly sharply in Europe is partly due to the fact that atmospheric circulation has changed, says Samantha Burgess from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. This favors heat waves in summer. The air has also become cleaner. There are fewer small particles on which clouds form. This allows more solar radiation to reach the earth's surface.

An opportunity due to climate change

However, this also presents an opportunity: the production of climate-friendly solar energy could increase. On the other hand, the production of energy from hydropower will suffer in the long term due to melting glaciers and low water levels. There could also be consequences for nuclear power plants if they have to temporarily reduce output or shut down reactors due to a lack of cooling water.

Finally, the experts warn of the loss of biodiversity due to climate change. A lot is being done in the EU. But: "Progress in Europe must be accelerated so that more and better measures can be taken to protect nature and biodiversity," Copernicus and the WMO say.

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