Security and political expert Remo Reginold talks about the world situation and where Europe stands. Picture: Christin Schäfer

It's boiling, or is it? The geopolitical situation is changing dramatically. However, Europe is no longer in first place. Expert Remo Reginold assesses Europe's position in global politics and sees a lot of potential for improvement.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Europe's geopolitical importance is dwindling as the USA has been shifting its focus to Asia for years.

In terms of military and security policy, Europe is heavily dependent on the USA.

Economic and technological resilience is increasingly being lost in Europe.

According to expert Remo Reginold, political disunity, institutional self-preoccupation and a lack of strategic vision are turning Europe into a driver rather than a shaper of global developments. Show more

War has been raging in Ukraine for three years. A new government has just been elected in Germany, which is struggling with billions in debt. France and the UK want to station nuclear weapons in Europe. Portugal also has government problems. In Serbia, thousands are on strike in the streets against corruption. Switzerland has a lot to do in terms of domestic politics.

The situation in Europe has certainly been calmer in the past. Relations with the USA and Russia have been friendlier and the economy has been stronger. And the USA has taken a critical view of Europe. But what is the real state of the former superpower Europe?

blue News talks to Dr. Remo Reginold. He is a security and political expert. He believes that the messages from America should be taken seriously: "What's sad about the whole thing is that it's only now being noticed." The current government is being very undiplomatic with its partners and allies. "They are making it very clear that they don't like the course Europe is currently on," explains Reginold.

Europe is no longer the priority

It has long been apparent that the USA is turning its back. A geopolitical reassessment was initiated back in 2008 under Barack Obama with the "Pivot to Asia" strategy. "Europe's decline began under Obama, but nobody in Europe was interested," says Reginold. The priorities are no longer in Europe, but in Asia - in China, in rare earths, in strategic raw materials, says Reginold. The times of friendly diplomacy under Obama and Biden only concealed this development. Today, it is being formulated very clearly.

Trump is simply very undiplomatic. "It's not particularly decent what JD Vance says and how he puts it," says Reginold. But Europe is simply no longer the USA's main partner.

What was once the untouchable transatlantic bridge is crumbling. For Washington, Europe has long been just one partner among many - no longer the linchpin of Western interests.

Vulnerable fortress: Europe's security policy vacuum

"Our security architecture is based on two pillars: the American military and cheap products from Asia," says Reginold. A dangerous dependency, as is now becoming apparent.

In military terms, Europe is hardly in a position to defend itself - there is not only a lack of material, but above all a lack of awareness: "The best fighter jets are useless if the population does not understand what needs to be defended."

His demand: a comprehensive, civilian resilience strategy - from digital self-defense to strengthening technical training. "We have gambled away our economic resilience structure." Europe looked for other partners too late. It's not just the USA, says Reginold.

Geopolitical pawns instead of players

Europe is economically strong, but politically weak, according to the ruthless assessment. "We are driven instead of shaping," says Reginold. In a world characterized by dynamism, agility and strategic thinking, "Europe is lagging dangerously behind".

China, India, the Middle East and even African states have long since learned to move flexibly in geopolitical terms - according to the principle of "frenemies": cooperate where it helps. Distancing where it harms. Europe, on the other hand, is stuck in old ways of thinking and only reacts to crises instead of thinking ahead. This was also evident in the Ukraine war, for example. "We keep bobbing along instead of actually doing something. Europe trusts the USA to take action," explains Reginold.

A continent without a plan?

The EU appears united - but things are bubbling under the surface. Disagreement over Ukraine policy, unstable governments, economic imbalances: from Portugal to Serbia to Germany. "We have created institutions that are more concerned with self-preservation than strategy," says Reginold.

Added to this is the technological dependency: cloud services, military systems, critical infrastructure - often not in European hands. "Europe is still playing with the old logic of guarantees and rules, but this world no longer exists." In Europe and also in Switzerland, for example, Microsoft is used. However, the USA and not Europe has control over the data.

Reginold sees three keys to recovery: Leadership responsibility, entrepreneurship and creativity. "We don't need castles in the air, but real visions and the courage to break new ground."

Whether Europe will manage the turnaround remains to be seen. One thing is certain: the world will not wait. If you don't shape it, you will be shaped.