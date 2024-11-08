Europeans are spending significantly more money on armaments than they did ten years ago. However, they still lack a kind of defense policy muscle training, a report complains.

However, this expenditure is not stable, which reduces the industry's planning security.

Budgets must therefore be adapted to the security situation in Europe.

The European members of NATO have significantly increased their defense spending in view of the threat posed by Russia. According to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, spending this year is 50 percent higher than a decade ago, when Russia annexed Crimea. Despite this increase, significant weaknesses remain.

During his first term in office, re-elected US President Donald Trump called on NATO partners to spend at least two percent of their gross domestic product on defense. The IISS acknowledges progress, but points out that the funding of this spending is not stable, which affects the confidence of the defense industry in long-term planning.

Regulatory hurdles and competition for resources and skilled workers with civilian industries pose further challenges. The report emphasizes that European countries still have much to do to modernize their defense capabilities.

Significant personnel shortages

Political decisions in the past have led to a reduction in armed forces and budgets. Now governments must ensure that they strengthen their defense and security structures and adapt them to the new strategic realities in Europe.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the European defense industry has increased the production of certain sought-after products such as air defense systems and artillery. Nevertheless, European countries are still dependent on support from the USA and imports from Brazil, Israel and South Korea to meet their needs.

Another problem is the lack of personnel in many European armies. The war in Ukraine has shown that a large number of troops are needed to fend off attacks and recover after battles. According to these criteria, the most important European armed forces are still understaffed.

