Passengers are being brought ashore by boat and flown out, the first evacuees are arriving in Madrid and Paris. The evacuation flights should be completed by Monday.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The evacuation of passengers and crew members from the cruise ship "Hondius", which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, has begun off the Canary Island of Tenerife.

Passengers and emergency personnel wore protective suits, masks and respirators during the evacuation.

One of the five French passengers developed symptoms during the flight to France.

One of 17 evacuated US passengers tested positive for hantavirus. However, the person did not show any symptoms.

Further evacuations are still pending. Show more

The evacuation of passengers and crew members from the cruise ship "Hondius ", which has been affected by a hantavirus outbreak, has begun off the Canary Island of Tenerife. The first groups of passengers were taken by boat to the port of Granadilla and from there to the airport. The first evacuees arrived in Madrid and Paris on Sunday.

"The entire operation is going according to plan," said Spanish Health Minister Mónica García. The "Hondius" reached Tenerife early on Sunday morning after leaving Cape Verde on May 6. The 15 Spanish nationals on board, including one crew member, were the first to be allowed to leave the ship and set off from the Canary Island shortly afterwards for the Spanish capital Madrid. They were to be quarantined there, according to the Spanish authorities.

Passengers and emergency personnel wore protective suits, masks and respirators during the evacuation.

A Spanish passenger of the "Hondius" is sprayed with disinfectant at the airport in Tenerife. (May 10, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP

French passenger developed symptoms

A plane with Canadian citizens left Tenerife following the Spanish plane. Another plane with French passengers landed in Paris a few hours later, where it was met by emergency vehicles. One of the five French passengers developed symptoms during the flight, according to France's Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. All five were placed in strict isolation and were to be tested.

US passenger tests positive

One of 17 evacuated US passengers tested positive for hantavirus. However, the person showed no symptoms, US health authorities announced late on Sunday evening. The plane is due to land in Omaha in the US state of Nebraska early Monday morning.

The US citizens will first be taken to the University of Nebraska, which has a state-funded quarantine facility, to check whether they have had close contact with symptomatic people and what risk there is of spreading the virus. The infected passenger will be taken to an infection control unit upon arrival, said Kayla Thomas, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Medical Center.

Previously, representatives of the Spanish Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the cruise company Oceanwide Expeditions had stated that none of the passengers or crew members had shown symptoms of infection.

A Dutch evacuation plane landed in Eindhoven on Sunday evening. The passengers wore masks and carried their belongings in white plastic bags. Among the 26 people on board were Dutch nationals as well as citizens from Germany, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Ukraine, Argentina, India, Guatemala, the Philippines and Montenegro.

Further evacuations are still pending

Australia also sent a plane to Tenerife, which was expected to arrive on Monday. According to Health Minister García, this was to pick up the country's own citizens as well as citizens from neighboring countries such as New Zealand. This plane would be the last to leave Tenerife.

Norway sent an ambulance plane to the island, whose personnel are trained to transport patients with high-risk infections, as the Norwegian Civil Protection Agency informed the public broadcaster NRK. The ambulance plane belongs to the European Union, but is operated by Norway.

Only small luggage allowed

Passengers and crew members leaving the ship must leave most of their luggage behind. They are only allowed to take a small bag with the most important items, a cell phone, a charger and their identity documents.

Evacuation flights expected to be completed by Monday

The evacuation flights should be completed by Monday, according to Spanish authorities and the WHO. People from more than 20 countries were on board. The WHO recommended that the returnees be closely monitored in their home countries. This means daily health checks either at home or in a specialized facility, said WHO lead epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove.

Every passenger and crew member who disembarks will be screened for symptoms and only brought ashore when evacuation flights are ready to take the travelers to their destinations. The evacuees should have no contact with the population of Tenerife.

Disinfection planned in Rotterdam

According to the Spanish authorities, some of the crew and the body of a passenger who died on board will remain on the ship, which will travel on to Rotterdam in the Netherlands to be disinfected there. According to the cruise company, the journey to Rotterdam is expected to take around five days.

Several countries are currently monitoring further suspected cases. In the UK, passengers will initially spend 72 hours in hospital quarantine and then six weeks in self-isolation. France planned a similar procedure, but kept the five passengers in hospital after the flight "until further notice".

British military medics descended on the remote British overseas territory of Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic, where one of the 221 inhabitants was suspected of being infected with hantavirus. The patient was a passenger on the "Hondius" and went ashore last month. The British Ministry of Defense announced that oxygen and medical equipment had also been dropped from a transport aircraft.

WHO: No cause for panic

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that the general public need not worry about the outbreak. "We have repeated the same answer many times," he said. "This is not a second Covid." The risk to the public is low and there is no cause for fear or panic, he said.

Since the outbreak, three people have died and five passengers who have already left the ship are infected with the hantavirus - a pathogen that can cause life-threatening illnesses.