For the first time, a media outlet loyal to the regime in Tehran admits that the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was a disaster for Iran and its allies. Even the "Axis of Resistance" failed, writes the newspaper "Jomhouri Eslami".

Sven Ziegler

A remarkable change of course in Tehran: as the pro-regime newspaper "Jomhouri Eslami" reports, the Hamas offensive on Israel on October 7 had "catastrophic consequences" for the entire Iranian influence bloc. This is the first time that a state media outlet has openly admitted that the so-called "Axis of Resistance" - Iran's alliance with groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels - has failed strategically.

The editorial team describes the Hamas operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" as a "strategic mistake". The result: 80 percent of Gaza has been destroyed, tens of thousands have been killed or injured and millions of people have fled. Syria had also lost its role as part of the front against Israel and had moved closer to the USA.

"Everyone has lost"

According to the article, Hezbollah has lost thousands of fighters and its long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah. Even in Yemen and Iran itself, the losses are enormous - more than 1,100 dead and damaged nuclear facilities.

🚨🧵MUST READ THREAD: Iran admits failure. today’s main article in the Jomhouri Eslami newspaper—a paper run by the regime. This is an exceptional text from a newspaper associated with the ruling center in Iran and with the “old guard” of the Islamic Republic. Essentially: a… pic.twitter.com/ZpgBxIPxlE — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 12, 2025

At the same time, the paper concedes that Israel has also failed to achieve its central goals: "Hamas has not been destroyed," it says. Nevertheless: "There are no winners because everyone has lost."

For observers, the publication is a historic signal. For the first time, an organ of the regime admits that Iran's decades-long regional strategy has failed - an indirect acknowledgement of the collapse of the "axis of resistance".