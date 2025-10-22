Missing without a trace since February 2019: Rebecca Reusch. Screenshot

Six years after the disappearance of 15-year-old Rebecca Reusch, there is once again movement in one of Germany's best-known criminal cases. After two searches in Brandenburg, investigators are currently evaluating leads.

Following the search operations in the case of Rebecca, who disappeared in 2019, the investigation continues. "The evaluation of the investigation results of the last two days is ongoing," said Michael Petzold, spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor's office, to the German Press Agency. He did not say whether a new search would be carried out today.

Officials had searched the property of the man's grandmother in Tauche, Brandenburg, on Monday, and on the second day an area in nearby Herzberg was searched. The public prosecutor's office did not comment on statements in the "Tagesspiegel" that police officers had not found any decisive clues. The police had been deployed with cadaver dogs and an excavator.

Rebecca Reusch disappeared without a trace from her sister's house in the Berlin district of Britz on February 18, 2019. The then 15-year-old had spent the night there and did not arrive at school the next morning - her personal belongings were left behind. No trace has been found since. Investigators assumed early on that she had not left the house alive. The Berlin police are talking about a suspected homicide.

The police also used an excavator to search for evidence in the Rebecca case. Sarah Knorr/dpa

Investigators have long suspected that the 33-year-old brother-in-law killed the teenager. The man denies this. His defense did not want to comment on an inquiry on the occasion of the large-scale operation.

In addition to the main line of suspicion against the brother-in-law, other theories have been discussed in public for years - based on statements from relatives and clues from the investigation files.

Various theories about the disappearance

Rebecca was considered cheerful, but also thoughtful, and was sometimes bullied at school. However, a former investigator considers suicide to be unlikely. Another lead leads to her online world: Rebecca was a passionate fan of the South Korean boy band BTS. On the morning of her disappearance, she sent a selfie in a fan outfit, while a purple blanket and a Polaroid camera were also missing.

Relatives believe it is possible that she wanted to take photos before school or meet someone she had met through the fan community. There is no evidence of this.

Information from abroad also came to nothing. One witness claimed to have seen Rebecca in Poland and gave details that were not publicly known - such as her braces. But when the investigators wanted to check the recordings, they had long since been deleted. A connection could never be confirmed.

It is uncertain whether the new search in Brandenburg will yield any new information. The public prosecutor's office reacted cautiously to reports that no decisive traces had been found. "We cannot make any statements at present," said spokesman Petzold.

For the family, the agonizing wait remains - and the hope that Rebecca will one day be found.