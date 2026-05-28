Extremely dry summers are becoming more frequent: global warming is hitting Switzerland hard. The extreme scenario of climate science, which has been canceled, does nothing to change this. KEYSTONE

The researchers who develop climate scenarios for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have withdrawn the worst-case scenario. But even the second worst scenario promises major challenges - especially for Switzerland.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The World Climate Program is scrapping the previous extreme scenario with over 4 degrees of warming by 2100, because a complete renunciation of climate protection is now considered unrealistic.

Swiss climate researchers Thomas Stocker and Reto Knutti emphasize that this does not mean the all-clear.

Temperatures in Switzerland are rising even faster than the global average. In addition, climate change abroad has economic consequences for the Swiss population. Show more

The World Climate Research Program has withdrawn the worst-case scenario of global warming because it is no longer plausible. Many have reported on this, and climate sceptics have been vindicated. They probably didn't read the scientific article, which also rejects another scenario.

Here is what actually happened in the scientific community and what the remaining scenarios say about the future of the planet and Switzerland.

What exactly have the climate scientists abandoned?

In a scientific article published at the beginning of April, the authors announce that they are removing the scenario with the highest increase in CO2 concentration from their forecasts because it is no longer plausible.

The High Emission Scenario model, labeled RCP-8.5 or SSP-8.5, predicted the increase in CO2 emissions in the event that no measures were taken against it. The result would be an increase in the global average temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius between 2081 and 2100, with a spread of 3.2 to 5.4 degrees. According to this model, the sea level would rise by 0.77 meters by 2100, plus minus 20 centimeters.

Does this mean that climate change is not that bad?

Thomas Stocker, Professor Emeritus of Climate and Environmental Physics at the University of Bern and one of Switzerland's most renowned climate researchers, is clear in an answer to blue News: "The warming in the highest scenario is still the same. It will simply not be reached until 2140 instead of 2100. Where the all-clear is supposed to be here is puzzling to me."

Have the climate researchers miscalculated with their worst-case scenario?

No, they have not. ETH professor Reto Knutti, who coordinated the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for many years, explains at the request of blue News: "This scenario is a stress test for infrastructure in the sense of: What if? Flood assessments are not based on average water levels, but on the worst-case scenario."

The SSP/RCP8.5 scenario was the climatic super-GAU. Knutti adds that this scenario was entirely plausible at the time it was developed. But: "It was never a probable scenario, because scenarios generally have no probabilities."

Scenarios are assumptions on the basis of which one prepares for possible events. Just as companies prepare for different price developments, or security forces plan reactions to different crowds and dynamics.

Why are the scientists abandoning the worst-case scenario now?

The worst-case scenario has now lost part of its basis. The assumption that no measures will be taken to limit the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is no longer justified. The evidence for this, according to the authors of the article: The cost of renewable energy production is falling and climate policy measures are taking effect.

Thomas Stocker mentions the economic side of operating with scenarios: "The crux of the matter is that it is much easier to invent scenarios than to then use them with the latest climate models and calculate projections. The process causes extremely high costs and personnel commitments for the modeling centers, which are lost to basic science at these centers."

Knutti adds that too many scenarios are confusing. He also refers to the costs of the calculations and explains: "All in all, it is a compromise of many needs that ultimately reflects the view of the majority of scientists."

What is the new worst-case scenario?

The scientific article, which sets out the scenarios that those involved are now reckoning with, now has a high-to-low emission scenario as the model with the highest CO2 emissions . The assumption is that emissions will fall significantly in the second half of the 21st century, but that a lot of greenhouse gas will still be released into the atmosphere by then.

Knutti describes: "The highest scenario assumes a slight increase in CO2 emissions, perhaps 20 percent. This would correspond to a situation in which current climate protection measures are partially scaled back, as we are currently seeing in the USA." This is certainly possible, but at the same time technological developments tend to argue against it. "If fossil energy no longer pays off, then it will disappear. The geopolitical situation is also causing countries to question their dependence on oil and gas."

The result is a predicted warming of 3.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. This is the new worst case scenario.

Who develops these scenarios?

Reto Knutti explains: "The research community identifies possible scenarios in an open, long and fairly grassroots democratic process, which can serve as the basis for the next IPCC reports." In his view, it would be ideal if as many different economic models as possible were represented.

How the economy reacts to climate change is key, as a large proportion of emissions are caused by the production and use of products and services provided by companies.

Thomas Stocker adds that the development of scenarios has "become an independent branch of interdisciplinary research at the interface of natural and social science climate research." Social science because the behavior of people, companies and politics must always be modeled.

How much better are our prospects now?

Knutti emphasizes: "The new scenarios have not changed the state of the planet. We have made progress and instead of over 4°C, we are now heading for just under 3°C globally by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, instead of 1.5°C as actually agreed in the Paris Agreement."

Thomas Stocker has an objection to certain scenarios: "What is striking is that new low-emission scenarios are added with every revision in order to "save" the Paris Agreement. The effect is that hope is being nurtured in negative emission technologies that do not exist on a global scale." This refers to technologies that remove CO2 from the atmosphere. However, capturing and storing CO2 on a large scale is proving to be difficult and extremely expensive.

Niklas Höhne from the New Climate Institute told the German Press Agency what a global average temperature increase of almost three degrees would mean: "We can already foresee what a world with 1.5 degrees of warming alone would mean: more droughts, heatwaves, dying forests, floods and other extreme weather events."

What does it look like for Switzerland?

There are also scenarios for Switzerland. These are being developed by MeteoSwiss and ETH Zurich under the coordination of the federal government's National Center for Climate Services. The program is called CH2025.

Temperaturesin Switzerland are rising faster than the global average. By 2024, they will already be 2.9 degrees Celsius above the level of 1900. If the atmosphere warms by 3 degrees, the models expect an increase of 4.3 to 5.7 degrees in Switzerland.

The NCCS lists the expected consequences on its website. A few examples. With a global temperature increase of 3 degrees, 41 tropical nights per year are to be expected in Zurich, and the temperature will not fall below 25 degrees. Summers will then become as dry as they are today every ten years, every 3.3 years. At the same time, heavy and extreme precipitation will become more frequent, which is why the risk of flooding will also increase. In winter, the zero degree line will rise by 550 meters to 1450 meters, which means even less snow at lower altitudes than today.

Reto Knutti points out that the economic consequences of climate change abroad could be even more painful for Switzerland than those at home: "Through supply chains, exports, services, a strong financial center and commodities trading, we are dependent on the climate abroad in many respects, at least financially."

There may also be additional migration flows as large areas of land become uninhabitable.

Conclusion: less bad is far from good

The fact that scientists have removed the worst-case scenario from their forecasts is a small step forward. The assumption that nothing will be done to stop the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is no longer plausible.

This does not change the fact that the atmosphere is warming to a level that will have serious consequences.

One sign of this is that climate scientists have not only abandoned the worst-case scenario, but also the best possible model. Reason: "At the lower end of the forecasts, many climate models from earlier years are now proving to be too optimistic: the actual CO₂ emissions between 2020 and 2030 are higher than assumed at the time."